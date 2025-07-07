 
July 7, 2025

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egypt

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract offshore Egypt, worth up to $150 million.

Subsea7 will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, commissioning and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for a tie back to existing infrastructures. 

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in France, Portugal, and Egypt, while the offshore activity is expected to start in 2026.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed, but Subsea7 deemed it sizeable, which means it ranges between $50 million and $150 million.

“Our early engagement has been instrumental in shaping a shared vision and delivering innovative, efficient solutions. This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration, our proven track record, and our commitment to safe, high-quality execution. We are pleased to be able to support our client in enabling and executing such a strategically important project in Egypt,” said David Bertin, Subsea7’s Senior Vice President GPC East.

