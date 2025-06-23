 
June 23, 2025

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North Sea

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has secured contracts to conduct both geophysical and geotechnical site investigations for the development of two large-scale offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

The project, known as Windbostel Ost and Windbostel West, is a joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, with a combined generating capacity of 4 GW.

Fugro’s comprehensive site characterization work will provide essential geo-data on the seabed and subsurface conditions northwest of the island of Borkum.

The geophysical surveys will provide initial detailed mapping of the seabed and shallow subsurface layers, identifying potential hazards and informing early design considerations.

The geotechnical investigation will provide data on the seabed’s soil composition and characteristics through in situ testing and sampling.

The combined geophysical and geotechnical data will be crucial for foundation design, structural analysis, cable routing, and risk assessment during the construction and operational phases of the project.

“This project aligns with our goal of supporting the development of sustainable energy solutions and using our expertise in complex offshore investigations. We are committed to providing the critical Geo-data needed for the safe and efficient development of these important wind farms, contributing to the growth of renewable energy in the North Sea,” said John ten Hoope, Fugro’s Regional Business Line Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa.

This contract follows Fugro’s previous geotechnical investigations for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster project in Germany and builds upon preliminary geotechnical data acquired by Fugro for the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH).

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
