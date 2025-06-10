 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2025

TenneT Installs Giant HVDC Offshore Wind Converter Platform in North Sea

DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

The DolWin epsilon HVDC offshore wind converter platform, part of German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s grid expansion project, has been installed in the North Sea.

The installation of DolWin epsilon HVDC platform at DolWin cluster the German North Sea follows the recent installation of BorWin epsilon platform, forming offshore grid connection systems, which are due to be commissioned in 2025.

The DolWin epsilon was built by Seatrium, while Aibel and Hitachi Energy installed the final technical equipment, including the HVDC converter and transformers, prior to commissioning.

The platform is designed with a lifespan of 30 years and can convert approximately 900 MW of electricity, capable of powering over 1.1 million households.

Together, the two platforms will bring TenneT Germany very close to reaching the 10 GW mark – a significant step towards securing Europe’s renewable energy supply.

Ørsted's Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm will be connected to the DolWin epsilon offshore converter platform. A total of 83 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 11 MW, will be installed at Borkum Riffgrund 3, which will have 913 MW capacity.

“TenneT has been developing offshore infrastructure for nearly 20 years. In 2010 we commissioned our first 400 MW converter platform BorWin alpha. Since then, we have gradually scaled up to today’s 900 MW standard – the backbone of current offshore grid connections like DolWin5.

“The next technological leap is already in preparation: our 2GW program will further increase efficiency and system performance. But this is not just about capacity. Efficiency, interoperability and European coordination must go hand in hand. That’s why we are investing in multi-terminal hubs and a future cross-border HVDC Overlay Grid – to enable a truly integrated offshore system.

“Planning for 70 GW of offshore wind in the North and Baltic Seas by 2045 is ambitious – and necessary for reaching climate goals. But a shift is needed: from pure capacity targets to realistic energy goals. System efficiency must become a guiding principle – through coordinated targets, shared standards and smart spatial planning,” said Tim Meyerjürgens, CEO of the TenneT Germany, who shared the installation announcement on social media.

Related News

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Noise Impacts with New Modelling Kit

Engineering specialist GHD has unveiled a new subsea noise modelling program designed to mitigate the environmental impacts…

© Saildrone

Saildrone, Meta Complete First Unmanned, Autonomous Deep-Water Cable Route Survey in the North Atlantic

In a first-of-its-kind demonstration mission, Saildrone, in partnership with Meta, successfully completed a deep-water cable…

(Credit: Gazelle Wind Power)

Gazelle Secures Multi-Million Funding for Floating Wind Demo

Gazelle Wind Power, a Dublin-based floating wind developer, has closed a $2.26 million (€2 million) investment with Banco…

Island Frontier MSV (Credit: Island Offshore)

Island Frontier MSV Wraps Up West Africa Campaign for Oceaneering

Island Frontier multi-service vessel (MSV), owned by Island Offshore, has completed another campaign in West Africa for Oceaneering…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Expands Subsea Market Scope with Shelf Subsea Acquisition

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has acquired Shelf Subsea, creating a ‘global subsea services player’ with an extensive portfolio of solutions…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Tranducer Design Engineer

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies ● Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news