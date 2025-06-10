 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2025

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

© ScottishPower Renewables

© ScottishPower Renewables

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future, according to two studies commissioned by ScottishPower Renewables.

The two reports, by MJR Power & Automation and Oasis Marine, are the last in a series of three commissioned by ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) to explore options for decarbonizing and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from offshore windfarm operations. 

The studies consolidated initial findings that the electrification of offshore operations was technically feasible using battery-powered Service Operation Vessels (E-SOVs), which stay out at sea for extended periods. 

They also looked at the potential to decarbonize offshore operations using electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that could be used for windfarms located closer to shore, with findings confirming that it is technically and operationally feasible. 

In both scenarios, windfarms would also benefit environmentally and economically, with a significant reduction in both GHG emissions as well as annual fuel costs.

The Oasis Marine study identified that using electric CTVs enabled by installing Oasis Power Buoys in the windfarm provides protection from volatile fossil fuel price and the high costs of alternative green fuels, enabling costs to be predictable and in line with the operator’s business model. Its findings were based on the use of three electric CTVs instead of diesel-fueled vessels at a case study windfarm. The study identified potential savings of 140,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and fuel saving costs of around £15 million over the windfarm’s anticipated 25-year lifetime.

The findings are being shared through the Operation Zero initiative, which was launched at COP26 in Glasgow and brings together developers and supply chain companies committed to making zero-emission operations and maintenance vessels a reality.

Read the SPR/MJR Power & Automation and SPR/Oasis Marine reports at: https://www.scottishpowerrenewables.com/userfiles/file/Oasis%20Marine-SPR-Operation-Zero.pdf

Related News

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact…

Island Frontier MSV (Credit: Island Offshore)

Island Frontier MSV Wraps Up West Africa Campaign for Oceaneering

Island Frontier multi-service vessel (MSV), owned by Island Offshore, has completed another campaign in West Africa for Oceaneering…

Image: J. Hurford / AIMS

The Soundscape Code

Damselfish can make pops, clicks and chirps by grinding their teeth. When seeking a mate, some can make more high-pitched…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

RSV Nuyina Completes Dedicated Marine Science Voyage for the Australian Antarctic Program

The RSV Nuyina, operated by Serco, has returned safely to Hobart after a 9-week dedicated marine science voyage to the Denman Glacier…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Tranducer Design Engineer

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies ● Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news