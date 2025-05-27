 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2025

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.

The 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array will be deployed at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, one of the largest consented tidal energy projects in Europe.  

The contract with Hutchinson Engineering covers the fabrication of the foundation frame and the rear nacelle, including welding, painting and coating to a specification capable of withstanding the harsh underwater environment.  The foundation frame will weigh 120 tons, with an energy yield of 1.2 MW from a single unit. The nacelle is 19 metres high. Made of structural steel, the foundation frame will have a lifespan of 25 years and will be manufactured with full consideration of sustainability, including decommissioning at the end of its lifespan.  

The foundation frame will be part constructed at Hutchinson Engineering’s factory in Cheshire and final construction will take place quayside in Wales. The tidal energy prototype will deploy in the first quarter of 2026.

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government announced a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This was part of a wider funding round by Inyanga Marine Energy Group, which is also progressing projects in France, Southeast Asia and Canada.

Related News

InterMoor announced the successful completion of multiple study packages for the planning, installation, operations, and maintenance of a commercial-scale floating windfarm in the United Kingdom. Credit: Adobe Stock/Dabarti

InterMoor Completes Studies for UK Floating Windfarm Development

InterMoor, a provider of mooring services and a brand in Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors Business Line, announced the successful…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Summer Acquisition Activities in North Europe

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has mobilized a number of its acquisition vessels in North Europe, marking the start of an active…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Extends Offshore Survey Scope at UK Wind Farms

Fugro has secured contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the eastern array of the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Project

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started detailed seabed geophysical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank…

Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for Remote-Controlled Subsea Work

Ocean services provider DeepOcean, with its joint venture partners Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, has taken delivery…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news