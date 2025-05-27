Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.



The 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array will be deployed at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, one of the largest consented tidal energy projects in Europe.



The contract with Hutchinson Engineering covers the fabrication of the foundation frame and the rear nacelle, including welding, painting and coating to a specification capable of withstanding the harsh underwater environment. The foundation frame will weigh 120 tons, with an energy yield of 1.2 MW from a single unit. The nacelle is 19 metres high. Made of structural steel, the foundation frame will have a lifespan of 25 years and will be manufactured with full consideration of sustainability, including decommissioning at the end of its lifespan.



The foundation frame will be part constructed at Hutchinson Engineering’s factory in Cheshire and final construction will take place quayside in Wales. The tidal energy prototype will deploy in the first quarter of 2026.



Earlier this month, the Welsh Government announced a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This was part of a wider funding round by Inyanga Marine Energy Group, which is also progressing projects in France, Southeast Asia and Canada.



