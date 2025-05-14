 
New Wave Media

May 14, 2025

SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production

(Credit: SLB)

(Credit: SLB)

Global energy technology company SLB has launched Electris - a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies that boost production and recovery while reducing the total cost of ownership of an asset.

Electris completions digitalize control of the entire productive area of the wellbore, providing real-time production intelligence across the reservoir.

This enables operators to predict, adapt and act with confidence in response to dynamic production conditions - improving reservoir management over the life of the well and accessing reserves that conventional systems leave behind.

“Electris completions take reservoir management to the next level - making it possible for operators to get more out of their assets with fewer requirements for costly well interventions.

“With much of the ‘easy’ oil already produced, operators are encountering more and more complex reservoirs. Electris completions can help shift the production economics in these reservoirs - resulting in higher recovery factors that maximize return on investment from the asset,” said Paul Sims, president, Production Systems.

There have been more than 100 installations of Electris completions technologies across five countries.

In Norway, Electris completions were deployed offshore to enhance oil production in an extended-reach well. The operator is using intelligence from the system to determine which zones are contributing to production to optimize oil output and minimize produced water.

Controlling water production with Electris completions has decreased the energy needed to lift and then pump treated water back into the reservoir, according to SLB.

Related News

Illustration © 2020 Michal Baran / Seatools

Seatools Gets Fengmiao 1 Offshore Wind Job from CDWE

Seatools, a subsea technology company, has secured a contract by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) for the design, engineering…

Challenger USV (Credit: DeepOcean)

Newbuild USV Challenger Getting Ready for Remote-Controlled Subsea Work

Ocean services provider DeepOcean, with its joint venture partners Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Rederi, has taken delivery…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore…

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

Sentinel Subsea has completed the project for North Sea oil and gas operator, which involved the deployment of two WellSentinel…

(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans has secured a contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector.The…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news