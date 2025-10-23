Thursday, October 23, 2025
 
Fugro Wraps Up Geotech Survey for Orsted’s OW Project in South Korea

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro UST21 has completed offshore geotechnical site investigations for Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Incheon offshore wind project in Incheon, South Korea.

The project, located approximately 70 km off the coast, is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the country and plays a pivotal role in Korea’s transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Fugro’s Geo-data will support the design of foundations and cable routes across the whole development area of Incheon offshore wind project.

The work covers a comprehensive scope of marine geotechnical services, including seabed cone penetration testing, downhole sampling, pressure meter testing, and laboratory analysis.

“We are proud to support Ørsted in launching South Korea’s largest offshore wind project. Our work will provide the critical Geo-data needed to inform safe and efficient foundation design, helping Ørsted deliver on its sustainability commitments and local economic development goals,” said Robert Shapcott, General Manager, Fugro UST21.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Fugro for their exceptional contribution to the Incheon offshore wind project.

“Their technical expertise and dedication to safety and quality, and careful consideration of all stakeholders, have played a vital role in the success of this campaign. We truly value their expertise and the professionalism they brought to the project,” added Kasper Mortensen, Ørsted’s Site Investigation Project Manager.

