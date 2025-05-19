Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime security event that brings together industry leaders to test and validate technologies in realistic underwater threat scenarios. As part of its continued commitment to innovation and safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure, Teledyne Marine is engaging in all three of SeaSEC's core challenges.

The three SeaSEC challenges, and Teledyne Marine's solutions, are:

SeaSEC Challenge #1: Sea What’s There

In this scenario participants are required to detect and track potentially uncooperative underwater vehicles in real time.

Teledyne Marine will deploy its Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) system to detect sound from the suspected AUV within a 1x1 km search area. Once identified, the team will use the SeaBat 7123 forward looking sonar to visually locate and continuously track the AUV. Real-time data will be transmitted to Teledyne Marine’s onshore communication centre.

SeaSEC Challenge #2: No Pipe to Lose

This second challenge requires participants to locate and classify threats placed near buried or unburied pipelines.

Teledyne Marine will deploy its Gavia AUV equipped with the SeaBat T20 multibeam sonar to search for and identify multiple objects of interest located on, near, or beneath a stretch of pipeline. Using the SeaBat T51, Teledyne Marine will perform the same challenge both on a survey vessel and on a USV.

In parallel, harbor-based testing with a trencher fitted with Teledyne Marine’s HydroPACT pipe tracker will support detection of buried threats, combined with two Teledyne Blueview sonars to navigate the trencher.

SeaSEC Challenge #3: Fishy Finds

In the third scenario, participants are tasked with detecting anomalies on the seabed that could signal sabotage or intrusion.

For the final challenge Teledyne Marine will deploy its SeaBat T51 both on the survey vessel and on an USV, alongside the Gavia AUV with the SeaBat T20.

The team will leverage Teledyne Geospatial’s lidar platform for additional support, ensuring comprehensive coverage and precise mapping.

Teledyne Marine will also deploy a FLIR infrared camera positioned in the harbour to provide continuous visual monitoring of the offshore challenge zones up to 8 nautical miles out to sea.

SeaSEC Challenge 2025 runs from May 12-23, 2025, at SeaSEC’s maritime testing grounds off the coast of Scheveningen, Netherlands. SeaSEC was founded in December 2023 by the Ministries of Defense of six nations with similar shallow-water coastlines along the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. SeaSEC encourages practical collaboration uniting the needs and responsibilities of infrastructure owners and operators, public stakeholders, industry and research on an international level.

Teledyne Marine’s participation in SeaSEC is also a collaborative effort. The company is working alongside partners to bring multi-technology integration to life: