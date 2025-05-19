 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2025

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime security event that brings together industry leaders to test and validate technologies in realistic underwater threat scenarios. As part of its continued commitment to innovation and safeguarding critical underwater infrastructure, Teledyne Marine is engaging in all three of SeaSEC's core challenges.

The three SeaSEC challenges, and Teledyne Marine's solutions, are:

SeaSEC Challenge #1: Sea What’s There

In this scenario participants are required to detect and track potentially uncooperative underwater vehicles in real time.

  • Teledyne Marine will deploy its Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) system to detect sound from the suspected AUV within a 1x1 km search area. Once identified, the team will use the SeaBat 7123 forward looking sonar to visually locate and continuously track the AUV. Real-time data will be transmitted to Teledyne Marine’s onshore communication centre.

SeaSEC Challenge #2: No Pipe to Lose

This second challenge requires participants to locate and classify threats placed near buried or unburied pipelines.

  • Teledyne Marine will deploy its Gavia AUV equipped with the SeaBat T20 multibeam sonar to search for and identify multiple objects of interest located on, near, or beneath a stretch of pipeline. Using the SeaBat T51, Teledyne Marine will perform the same challenge both on a survey vessel and on a USV.
  • In parallel, harbor-based testing with a trencher fitted with Teledyne Marine’s HydroPACT pipe tracker will support detection of buried threats, combined with two Teledyne Blueview sonars to navigate the trencher. 

SeaSEC Challenge #3: Fishy Finds

In the third scenario, participants are tasked with detecting anomalies on the seabed that could signal sabotage or intrusion.

  • For the final challenge Teledyne Marine will deploy its SeaBat T51 both on the survey vessel and on an USV, alongside the Gavia AUV with the SeaBat T20.
  • The team will leverage Teledyne Geospatial’s lidar platform for additional support, ensuring comprehensive coverage and precise mapping. 
  • Teledyne Marine will also deploy a FLIR infrared camera positioned in the harbour to provide continuous visual monitoring of the offshore challenge zones up to 8 nautical miles out to sea.

SeaSEC Challenge 2025 runs from May 12-23, 2025, at SeaSEC’s maritime testing grounds off the coast of Scheveningen, Netherlands. SeaSEC was founded in December 2023 by the Ministries of Defense of six nations with similar shallow-water coastlines along the Baltic Sea and the North Sea. SeaSEC encourages practical collaboration uniting the needs and responsibilities of infrastructure owners and operators, public stakeholders, industry and research on an international level.

Teledyne Marine’s participation in SeaSEC is also a collaborative effort. The company is working alongside partners to bring multi-technology integration to life:

  • Copenhagen Global, providing a USV platform fitted with Teledyne Marine equipment
  • IHC, supplying a trencher equipped with Teledyne Marine’s HydroPACT for subsea pipeline detection

Related News

Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar image of a sunken barge in Halifax Harbour. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics: More than $3 Million in Synthetic Aperture Sonar Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received new orders totaling more than $3 million for Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS).

© Unplugged

Unplugged: Resident AUVs & ROVs Powered by Wireless Inductive Connectors

Unplugged, an engineering company for industrial inductive modules, presented their paper, "Enabling Resident AUV and ROV…

Source: Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics Reports Strong Start to 2025

Nauticus Robotics announced its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, citing solid momentum.President…

Saildrone announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone Closes $60M Financing to Bring Maritime Autonomy to Europe

Saildrone, a leader in maritime autonomy, announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export…

L-R: Captain Jim Lovell - Navy Develop - Head of Underwater Battlespace Capability, Commander Mark Butcher - Navy Develop - Hydrographic, Meteorology and Oceanographic Capability Sponsor, Jon Godsell, Maritime Systems Programme Manager, Dstl, NOC CEO Dr John Siddorn, and Andy Liddell, Head of Maritime Unmanned System, SALMO and Boats, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S). Credit: NOC

NOC and Royal Navy Renew MOU on Underwater Systems

The UK's National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Royal Navy, reinforcing…

© Montri / Adobe Stock

A New Approach to Studying the Air-Sea Flux

A group of over 50 researchers have made the case for a new permanent unmanned surface vessel (USV) network to complement…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies & Products News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news