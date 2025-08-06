EUROATLAS, Rheinmetall Partner to Integrate GREYSHARK AUVs into Coastal Defense Systems

EUROATLAS, backed by Mimir Group, and Germany’s leading international systems supplier for the defense industry, Rheinmetall, announced a strategic partnership to integrate EUROATLAS’s advanced autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), GREYSHARK, into Rheinmetall Battlesuite.

Rheinmetall Battlesuite is the company’s modular, AI-enabled digital platform designed to unify and manage multi-domain defense systems. This integration will support selected coastal defense use cases, where Battlesuite acts as the digital backbone of Rheinmetall’s system-of-systems infrastructure for maritime operations.

GREYSHARK AUVs have an integrated sensor suite consisting of 17 sensors, collecting data from each one at all times when the AUV is deployed for comprehensive mission-critical underwater operations, such as monitoring the integrity of undersea cables. The technology enables long range and high-endurance missions, driven by an integrated modular AI software stack developed in partnership with EvoLogics.

The collaboration marks a step toward expanding GREYSHARK’s role in multi-domain operations by embedding it into next-generation European coastal defense architectures across military and private sector applications.

Scope of Partnership

Sales and System Integration: Rheinmetall will support system integration of GREYSHARK within its global coastal defense architecture and will be embedded in Rheinmetall-led coastal protection infrastructure projects, spanning sensors, C2 systems, and support networks. Additionally, Rheinmetall will act as liaison to relevant national defense authorities.

Rheinmetall will support system integration of GREYSHARK within its global coastal defense architecture and will be embedded in Rheinmetall-led coastal protection infrastructure projects, spanning sensors, C2 systems, and support networks. Additionally, Rheinmetall will act as liaison to relevant national defense authorities. Co-Development and Customization: The partners will collaborate on the development of specialized GREYSHARK variants tailored to specific mission requirements, including future capabilities, to align with Rheinmetall’s coastal protection ecosystem.

The partners will collaborate on the development of specialized GREYSHARK variants tailored to specific mission requirements, including future capabilities, to align with Rheinmetall’s coastal protection ecosystem. Supply Chain & Sovereign Support: The collaboration supports a European manufacturing, deployment and recovery footprint, ensuring secure and locally sustained operations across prioritized coastal environments.



