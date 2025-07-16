 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2025

Greenroom Robotics Granted AUKUS Exemption for Autonomous Vessel Software

© Adobe Stock/HTGanzo

© Adobe Stock/HTGanzo

An Australian AI startup developing software for crewless boats said it has been granted one of the first AUKUS exemption licences by the Australian government, allowing it to share information with defence contractors in the U.S. and Britain.

Defence officials have said Australia will rely more on autonomous systems to protect its vast coastline and up to 1.2 million square miles (3.1 million sq km) of northern ocean, even as it spends billions on nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia, the United States and Britain removed significant barriers on defence trade in August through an exemption to the U.S. International Trafficking in Arms Regulations, designed to speed up construction of nuclear-powered submarines under the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) pact.

The co-founder of the Greenroom Robotics startup, former Royal Australian Navy engineer Harry Hubbert, told Reuters the licence exemption will also speed up the company's collaboration on autonomous vessel trials with defence companies in Britain and the United States.

Greenroom's software acts like "the brain of a vessel", he said, emulating what a helmsman or navigator would do by talking to the rudder, engine and radar systems on board.

Trials of the software have been conducted on boats ranging from a one-metre long research vessel to an offshore patrol boat, he said.

Greenroom has a partnership with navy shipbuilder Austal Australia and has also worked with British company Subsea Craft on a tactical water vessel, Hubbert said.

Greenroom's software is dual-use, and can also be applied to help vessels monitor for whales, he added.

"The opportunity with AUKUS is that we can enter U.S. and UK markets but also expand the horizon," he said.

With around 80% of the ocean floor uncharted to modern standards, autonomous vessels can gather information that helps ocean research, national security needs and sea-borne trade, he said.

(Reuters)

Related News

(Credit: Saab UK)

Saab Delivers Another Seaeye Falcon ROV to Subsea Specialist

Saab UK has delivered its 600th Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) produced in Fareham, built for international…

Saronic, Vigor Form Alliance to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group have entered into a strategic partnership focused on rapidly advancing the delivery…

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

Source: NOAA

New AUV Helps Document Critical Minerals

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has imaged a previously unexplored portion of the seafloor in ultra-deep waters near…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Secures US Patent for Floating Marine Vehicle Charging System

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous…

Credit: Henriksen

Argeo Picks Henriksen's LARS for Argus USV

Argeo has become the first commercial customer for the new Henriksen SOLUS launch and recovery system (LARS) for unmanned surface vehicles (USV).

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news