Lloyd’s Register Secures In-Service Submarine Contract to Support UK MOD

Lloyd's Register (LR) has announced a milestone in its naval assurance services, having secured a 12-month in-service submarine support contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) through the Aurora Framework.

Under the new contract, LR will provide experienced surveyors to His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, providing expert support to the Royal Navy’s submarines. In parallel, LR will offer technical consultancy from MOD Abbey Wood, delivering strategic advice. This dual-location presence ensures responsive, on-the-ground service backed by technical expertise.

This contract reflects several years of sustained collaboration between LR and the MOD. This engagement establishes LR’s position within the in-service submarine domain, strengthening the Royal Navy’s ability to maintain fleet readiness and safety. The collaboration offers the potential to learn from class-based assurance regimes in support of naval submarines, bringing a new level of rigor to a domain that operates outside class rules.