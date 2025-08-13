Green Marine UK Acquires Roving Eye’s Contracts, Equipment & Vessel

Green Marine (UK) Ltd, a provider of integrated marine services to the renewable energy and offshore sectors, has announced the successful acquisition of ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles), Survey Equipment, Vessel, Personnel & Contract Agreements from Orkney-based Roving Eye Enterprises Ltd.

This strategic expansion enhances Green Marine’s operational versatility and reinforces its position as a go‑to contractor in the Aquaculture, Marine Energy, Offshore Cable and Marine Construction sectors providing subsea surveys and inspections in UK and European waters.

It builds on a long-standing relationship between the two firms involving the joint delivery of several high-profile marine energy projects in addition to the installation of Microsoft’s Project Natick subsea datacentre at Billia Croo.

The acquired assets include a range of ROVs and specialized survey equipment to compliment Green Marine’s existing suite of latest subsea technology and high performance ROVs. These additions enable greater operational reach, enhanced data quality, and improved subsea intervention capabilities. The purchase of the multi-purpose catamaran Athenia, a proven platform for survey and ROV operations ideally suited for Aquaculture and inshore work, adds further flexibility to Green Marine’s growing fleet.

In addition to the physical assets, Green Marine has taken over a portfolio of call-off agreements, contracts, trading name and associated goodwill, reinforcing its strong presence in the marine survey market. These ongoing client relationships and projects provide continuity for Roving Eye’s customers while strengthening Green Marine’s position as the trusted go-to marine services provider.

The newly acquired assets will be rebranded and integrated into Green Marine’s operations, with upgrades planned to further enhance its subsea survey capabilities. Ensuring seamless continuity, Green Marine has already novated & completed a pipeline survey contract using a combination of Roving Eye and Green Marine assets and personnel to deliver pipeline ROV inspections, as well as structural visual surveys.