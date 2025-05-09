 
TGS Starts Summer Acquisition Activities in North Europe

(Credit: TGS)

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has mobilized a number of its acquisition vessels in North Europe, marking the start of an active summer season in the region.

TGS has deployed a total of four acquisition vessels in the region; three seismic vessels and one offshore wind vessel, doubling the company’s capacity compared to 2024.

All the three seismic streamer vessels have successfully mobilized, according to plan, and are currently engaged in production on 4D seismic contracts.

These vessels will continue with additional 4D programs. TGS has been awarded a total of seven 4D contracts in Northern Europe this summer, amounting to approximately 280 acquisition days. Towards the end of the season TGS will acquire multi-client data.

In addition to the ongoing 4D acquisition projects, the Ramform Vanguard mobilized for an offshore wind site characterization contract offshore the UK in late first quarter for a repeat customer.

The project is progressing as planned. Following completion of the current project, Ramform Vanguard will undertake another offshore wind site characterization contract, also offshore UK.

As announced in November 2024, TGS’ node-on-a-rope crew was scheduled to mobilize for a contract in Northern Europe early April and the crew successfully completed the project in May according to plan.

"We are excited about TGS high acquisition activity level in Northern Europe this summer. The successful mobilization of our vessels and the strong contract portfolio underscore our commitment to supporting the energy companies and meeting the evolving needs of the industry.

“With our Ramform acquisition platform, GeoStreamer technology and our Ultra High Resolution 3D technology for offshore wind site characterization I am confident we will deliver high-quality geoscience data to our clients,” said Carel Hooijkaas, EVP Operations in TGS.

