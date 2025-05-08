SKF to Deliver PTO System for Australian Wave Energy Developer

SKF has entered into partnership with wave energy technology developer Carnegie Clean Energy to deliver power take-off (PTO) system for its CETO wave energy device.

CETO is a fully submerged, point absorber type wave energy technology where a submerged buoy sits a few meters below the surface of the ocean and moves with the ocean’s waves. This motion drives a PTO system that converts it into electricity.

As a first step towards a long-term technical partnership on the commercialization of Carnegie’s CETO wave energy technology, SKF and Carnegie are collaborating on the design and delivery of the PTO units.

SKF provided early PTO bearing and shaft design activities under a Development Agreement between the companies. Following completion of those design activities, SKF has subsequently been awarded the contract to manufacture three PTO units for the CETO deployment at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform.

“Carnegie is one of the leading wave energy device developers globally. Our existing partnership evolved over time from single rotating equipment components to a fully integrated power take-off system which we have been jointly developing with the Carnegie team. We are proud to be part of this journey and are looking forward to commercializing the technology going forward”, said Michael Baumann, Global Application Account Manager, Ocean Energy at SKF.

“The SKF partnership reinforces our supply chain with a globally recognized leader that is capable of adding value as we progress CETO’s commercialization pathway.

“By leveraging SKF's established expertise and advanced technologies, we are ensuring CETO maintains its position as a leading wave energy solution for the long term. We are very pleased to collaborate with SKF, a global rotating equipment and precision manufacturer with production capacity that can match the intended CETO scale-up”, says Carnegie CEO Jonathan Fievez.