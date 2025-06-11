 
New Wave Media

June 11, 2025

Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Scottish government has launched a consultation on the updated draft marine plan to inform offshore wind developments in Scotland.

The public consultation, running until August 22, 2025, is for a draft of the updated Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy (SMP-OWE), which aims to balance the needs of nature, communities and other users of the sea.

Marine consultancy and survey company, ABPmer, was commissioned by Scottish government’s Offshore Wind Directorate to support the development of the SMP-OWE, leading delivery of plan-level environmental and socio-economic assessments. ABPmer’s work follows their support of the 2020 SMP-OWE.

The SMP-OWE sets out an integrated planning framework for both the ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds alongside consideration of additional capacity for test and demonstration (T&D) projects.

Proposals in the plan aim to usee the latest data and scientific evidence to inform decisions on energy developments – such as how projects will impact wildlife and nature; ensure the environmental, social and economic opportunities and constraints from offshore projects are clearly set out to inform decision making, and ensure the interests and views of other marine users, including fishers, coastal and island communities and environmental groups are taken into account

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Scottish government on the SMP-OWE. As recognized thought leaders and specialists in marine planning, with significant experience supporting Scotland’s offshore wind development, we are proud to play our part in the offshore wind marine plan process, helping to accelerate Scotland’s progress towards net zero,” said Heidi Roberts, ABPmer Project Director.

Following public consultation, transparent analysis of responses to understand the views of individuals and organizations will feed into the finalization of the updated SMP-OWE.

Related News

© Global Fund for Coral Reefs

GFCR Partners Pledge Over $25m for Coral Reefs

As the most widespread coral bleaching event on record pushes the world’s reefs toward an ecological tipping point, a coalition…

DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

TenneT Installs Giant HVDC Offshore Wind Converter Platform in North Sea

The DolWin epsilon HVDC offshore wind converter platform, part of German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s grid expansion project…

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off 3D Seismic Survey for Floating Wind Farm

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started a geophysical survey for the pioneering Green Volt floating offshore wind farm offshore…

Drone docking station was installed offshore with the infrastructure required to support it (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Autonomous Drones Start Service Aker BP's at North Sea Platform

Aker Solutions has installed an autonomous drone system on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea, enabling remote…

Illustration (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Field Job in Southeast Asia

Fugro has signed a letter of award to perform a site characterization program for a deepwater gas field development in Southeast…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Business Development Manager, Mil/Aero

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news