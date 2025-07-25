 
OPT Finds Tech Delivery Partner for Mexican Maritime Markets

(Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions provider Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a new reseller agreement with a Latin America-based partner focused on supporting the Mexican offshore and maritime markets.

The partnership significantly expands OPT’s commercial footprint across Latin America, leveraging the reseller’s regional presence and relationships within Mexico.

Under the agreement, the partner will provide business development, sales, and technical support services. The agreement also includes a $3 million purchase commitment for OPT’s WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

“This partnership opens a strong channel to deploy our intelligent maritime solutions across security, energy, and commercial markets in Mexico. It builds on our existing momentum in Latin America and advances our broader goal of global expansion through strategic partnerships,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.

