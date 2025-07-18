 
July 18, 2025

Cierco Energy and MPS Team Up for Celtic Sea Floating Wind Demo

Cierco Energy and Marine Power Systems (MPS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as a first step towards the deployment of MPS’ PelaFlex technology in one of the Llŷr Test and demonstration projects in the Celtic Sea.

The MoU formalizes the strategic partnership, which brings together Cierco’s expertise in offshore wind project development and MPS’s PelaFlex technology solutions, designed for deep waters.

The Llŷr projects, located around 40 km off the Pembrokeshire coast, will play a critical role in validating and refining deepwater offshore wind technology at commercial scale ahead of industrial scale, developments.

The project are also expected to support the development of robust U.K. supply chains and help inform environmental, operational and consenting best practices for the wider industry.

“Initiatives like the Llŷr project are crucial for accelerating the growth of the offshore wind sector and establishing Wales as a hub for renewable energy innovation. These pioneering projects will play a vital role in building a resilient supply chain and enhancing investor confidence,” said Scott Harper, CEO of Cierco Energy.  

“Collaborating with Cierco on Llŷr is a defining moment for our journey to commercial scale. This partnership will expedite our path to market and will provide a real-world showcase of how PelaFlex meets the toughest challenges facing the offshore wind sector – cost, complexity, and scaling deployment in deeper waters.

“Our PelaFlex platform solutions unlock new horizons for offshore wind energy in depths that are beyond the realms of being economically viable with fixed bottom foundations. Designed for industrialisation and integration with UK ports, our technology solutions bring real value to the supply chain and regional economy,” added Gareth Stockman, CEO at MPS.

