Offshore Industry Majors Join Forces for Next-Gen Subsea Flowline Tech

(Credit: DeepOcean)

(Credit: DeepOcean)

A consortium of offshore energy companies including TotalEnergies, Equinor, Aker BP, DeepOcean, Tenaris, and LS Cable & System has launched a joint industry project to commercialize a new subsea flowline heating technology designed to cut costs and carbon emissions related to deepwater oil and gas subsea tie-back projects.

The system, named FlowHeat, aims to lower manufacturing and installation costs by up to 35% and reduce carbon emissions by 30% through separating pipeline and heating installation processes.

Subsea tiebacks are key to connecting remote wells to processing facilities, but cold, deepwater environments pose challenges such as wax and hydrate formation. FlowHeat simplifies the heating process by allowing the installation of power cables after the pipeline is laid, or as an alternative, integrating them into a reeled pipeline.

“The patented design represents a breakthrough in subsea pipeline heating, offering significant cost savings, improved efficiency, and environmental benefits. The key advantages include reduced topside weight, lower power consumption, and less complex installation. The cable is also repairable and enables real-time monitoring via optical fiber,” said Andries Ferla, DeepOcean’s Technology Director and project owner.

The system can be deployed after pipeline installation and is suitable for tiebacks of up to 30 km, potentially extending to 50 km, and water depths reaching 3,000 meters. It allows heating installation using smaller remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), reducing project complexity and vessel requirements.

“After a very important phase progressing from idea to proof-of-concept, TotalEnergies is very enthusiastic to enter in a full-scale validation with this group of highly skilled specialists, for qualification of the technology. Together, we believe we can unlock longer tiebacks and access to remote reserves,” added Florent Boemare, Offshore Solutions and Technology Research Manager at TotalEnergies.

Initial trials have demonstrated the system’s electrical efficiency and reliable cable installation over obstacles and long distances. FlowHeat can be deployed from various vessel types, supporting a 30% emissions reduction by optimizing pipeline use, cutting installation days, and allowing smaller vessels to be used.

Industry participants see strong market potential on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and globally, with more than 300 potential electrically heated flowline projects identified by 2030 in regions such as Brazil, the United States, and Africa.

Each company brings distinct expertise - DeepOcean leads project management and subsea integration; Tenaris provides advanced thermal insulation coating solutions; LS Cable & System contributes its experience in power and fiber-optic cables; and TotalEnergies, Equinor, and Aker BP offer operator-level support, infrastructure, and validation capacity.

The project has received funding from the Research Council of Norway to conduct pilot testing under real operating conditions, supporting the technology’s qualification and eventual commercialization.

