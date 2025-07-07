 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2025

Swiss Firm Acquires Defunct Beam

(Credit: Beam)

(Credit: Beam)

Rosenxt UK, part of Switzerland-based Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam, which went into administration in May.

The strategic move enhances Rosenxt’s subsea capabilities, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the critical infrastructure and energy sectors.

Beam, formed in 2024 through the merger of Rovco and Vaarst, gained rapid recognition for its autonomous subsea systems and AI-powered technologies before ceasing operations in May 2025.

Rosenxt’s acquisition does not constitute a continuation of all Beam’s former operations. Rather, it represents a carefully considered consolidation of high-value competencies, focused on integrating key technical assets, welcoming expert talent, and establishing a foundation for future development, the company said.

Rosenxt will integrate these capabilities into its broader subsea strategy, with a focus on growth in Aberdeen and Bristol.

“Beam’s innovative legacy aligns with Rosenxt’s ambitious long-term vision. This acquisition strengthens our ability to lead in next-generation subsea technologies, looking at least 10 years ahead,” said Hermann Rosen, Chairman of Rosenxt’s Board.

In the coming months, Rosenxt will concentrate on evaluating and aligning the acquired capabilities with its strategy. This includes designing a forward-looking roadmap that balances evolving future market needs with operational integrity and long-term performance standards.

Related News

(Credit: Seaturns)

French Wave Energy Firm Closes Multi-Million-Dollar Fundraiser

French company Seaturns has raised $2.9 million to industrialize its wave energy technology and accelerate large-scale deployment.The funding round…

Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Gets Work Offshore Egypt

Subsea7 has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract offshore Egypt, worth up to $150 million.Subsea7 will be responsible for the engineering…

(Credit: SKF)

MeyGen Tidal Energy Tech Sets New Operational Record

SKF, which joined forces with Proteus Marine Renewables to deliver cutting-edge technology for MeyGen, announced the technology…

Principal Researcher Seong-Hyun Lee of KIMM. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

KIMM Cracks the Code for Underwater Radiated Noise Prediction

Researchers in South Korea at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) have reportedly developed a hull-attached…

(Credit: Oceans of Energy)

Offshore Solar Farm Set for Integration with Dutch Offshore Wind Project

The assembly of an offshore solar farm has been completed at the Port of Amsterdam in a ‘world’s first’ project that will…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Secures US Patent for Floating Marine Vehicle Charging System

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news