OS Energy to Equip New Vessels with Sonardyne's SPRINT-Nav DP System

Offshore service provider OS Energy has adopted Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav DP dynamic positioning (DP) reference system to support its marine renewable energy projects in the North and Baltic Seas.

SPRINT-Nav DP will enable OS Energy to maintain DP integrity, even in shallow water and GNSS-compromised environments that are increasingly characteristic of offshore wind construction and maintenance activities.

Housed within a single, pre-calibrated unit, the easy to integrate system allows operators ride out GNSS disruption, maintaining safety, accuracy and DP certification.

It does this using its integrated high-grade inertial navigation and Doppler velocity log (DVL) technology, providing the capability to acquire accurate seabed-referenced positioning, even when other position reference systems (PRSs) fail.

Germany-based OS Energy is a specialized offshore service provider with more than 15 years' experience in offshore wind, offering vessel management, survey, inspection and environmental monitoring.

The SPRINT-Nav DP units will be deployed on the newbuild offshore survey and service vessels (OSSVs) that OS Energy has designed specifically for working within wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas.

OS Energy has confirmed three with options for a further three vessels. The first vessel is being built at the Danish Esbjerg Shipyard with delivery expected in 2026.

“The technical capability provided by SPRINT-Nav DP aligns directly with our mandate to deliver secure and efficient marine operations for offshore wind. As projects grow in technical complexity and regulatory scrutiny, reliable DP systems underpin safe and repeatable outcomes in the field,” said Vincent Nuernberg, OS Energy’s Managing Director.

"We're seeing operators experiencing persistent challenges around position reference system availability and GNSS signal interference, especially near turbine arrays and marine infrastructure. By ensuring uninterrupted DP operations, using SPRINT-Nav DP, our customers can stay on-task, maintain compliance with industry standards and, ultimately, enhance project delivery,” added Duncan Rigg, Business Development Manager, vessel systems, at Sonardyne.