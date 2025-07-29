 
New Wave Media

July 29, 2025

TenneT Hires Asso.subsea for Cabling Work off Germany

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has secured the nearshore cable installation contract for three key projects under TenneT’s 2 GW grid program, including BalWin4, LanWin1, and LanWin5.

The projects are located off the northwestern coast of Baltrum Island, in northern Germany, and mark the beginning of a new collaboration with Jan De Nul, acting as the main contractor, with TenneT as the end client.

Each project involves the transportation and nearshore installation of a complex cable bundle comprising 2 x HVDC power cables, one metallic return cable, and one fiber optic cable.

Installation will be executed in 2027 (BalWin4), 2028 (LanWin1), and 2029 (LanWin5) respectively.

The scope of work includes cable transpooling from load-out ports in the Netherlands or Germany, nearshore installation operations using the cable laying vessel (CLV) Atalanti, which will be specially modified to accommodate the four-cable bundle configuration.

Also, Asso.subsea will be involved in precision cable landing via beaching operations with spud cans, and cble free-lay in intertidal zones and wet storage of cable ends

“These nearshore operations are highly sensitive to tidal conditions, requiring detailed planning and precise execution. Our in-house capabilities, vessel adaptability, and commitment to engineered solutions ensure that we’re ready to meet the unique demands of these technically challenging works,” said Asso.subsea.

Related News

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Finds Tech Delivery Partner for Mexican Maritime Markets

U.S.-based low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions provider Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a new…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

© Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology, Hydrollica to Provide Seawater Tooling Technology

Ashtead Technology, a provider of mission-critical subsea technology solutions, has joined forces with Hydrollica, a manufacturer…

(Credit: Huisman)

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Huisman has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the delivery of a modular cable lay system, specifically…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news