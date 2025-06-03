 
New Wave Media

June 3, 2025

Saildrone, Meta Complete First Unmanned, Autonomous Deep-Water Cable Route Survey in the North Atlantic

© Saildrone

© Saildrone

In a first-of-its-kind demonstration mission, Saildrone, in partnership with Meta, successfully completed a deep-water cable route survey in the North Atlantic using the Saildrone Surveyor, a 20-meter uncrewed surface vehicle (USV). This project represents a milestone in the evolution of ocean survey technology, proving that autonomous platforms can deliver data quality and performance on par with traditional crewed survey vessels—while dramatically reducing risk and cost.

During the 26-day survey conducted in June and July 2024, the Saildrone Surveyor mapped more than 4,500 km of seabed, including complex topographies and challenging conditions, without a port call or outside assistance. Operating under sail and motor-sail modes and equipped with a Kongsberg EM304 MKII multibeam sonar, the Surveyor achieved swath coverage of up to 10 km in water depths of up to 5,500 meters.

The demonstration focused on collecting bathymetric data along the established Anjana cable route and the recently surveyed Aurora route to directly compare the Saildrone Surveyor’s performance against traditional crewed survey vessels. Key operational metrics—route fidelity, line keeping, data transmission, and depth accuracy—met or exceeded expectations across the board.

Using the Saildrone Mission Portal and real-time, high-bandwidth satellite connectivity, Saildrone hydrographic surveyors and pilots monitored vehicle performance and dynamically re-tasked it to investigate features of interest—such as seamounts and canyons—critical for route optimization. Previously limited to crewed vessels, this capability opens the door to more agile, responsive, and distributed survey operations.

A critical focus of the mission was minimizing Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks associated with offshore operations, demonstrating significant benefits to the quality of life for hydrographic surveyors, cable route engineers, and client representatives who can now perform their work remotely from shore-based offices or home offices, reducing time away from family and minimizing the physical and mental strain associated with offshore deployments. Furthermore, the mission avoided an estimated 243 tons of CO₂ emissions—over 50 times less than a conventional vessel—highlighting the sustainability advantages of uncrewed systems.

This demonstration paves the way for broader adoption of USVs in subsea telecom, offshore energy, and national hydrographic programs. Future developments will focus on expanding operational range, improving weather resilience, and integrating new technologies like AI-based navigation and expendable bathythermographs.

Related News

Deployment of the FluxCAM. © NOC

Ocean Robots Explore the Role of ‘Marine Snow’ in Carbon Storage

A fleet of ocean robots and instruments has been deployed to explore the depths of the Labrador Sea as part of a year-long…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Wraps Up WAM-V Sea Trial off New Jersey

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT), a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has completed its first WAM…

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Announces Neotek as Exclusive Representative for France and Belgium

Greensea IQ, a leader in autonomous robotic systems for the maritime and defense industries, announced a new exclusive representation…

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025. © Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025

Teledyne Marine, in collaboration with Teledyne Geospatial, will participate in the SeaSEC Challenge 2025 (SCW25), a maritime…

Saildrone announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark. Credit: Saildrone

Saildrone Closes $60M Financing to Bring Maritime Autonomy to Europe

Saildrone, a leader in maritime autonomy, announced the closing of a $60 million investment round led by EIFO, the Export…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news