Tuesday, October 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 14, 2025

Kraken Robotics’ Synthetic Aperture Sonar Deployed at REPMUS 2025

Kraken SAS was deployed by seven international naval teams and three industry partners during the 2025 REPMUS exercise. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken SAS was deployed by seven international naval teams and three industry partners during the 2025 REPMUS exercise. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that a record number of participants used its synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) technology at the annual Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS) exercise in Portugal. Seven international naval teams and three uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) manufacturers deployed Kraken SAS for maritime security exercise applications including mine countermeasure operations and critical underwater infrastructure inspection, demonstrating interoperability across platforms, nations, and mission objectives in the underwater domain.

This marks Kraken’s fourth consecutive year supporting REPMUS, with an increasing number of participants using Kraken SAS each year, from one in 2022 to 10 in 2025. This year, Kraken SAS was integrated across four different types of UUVs, from small-class to large-class.

Kraken personnel provided shore-side integration and data support, collaborating with users on best practices for efficient and accurate operations. Systems captured data at a constant 3 cm x 3 cm resolution, revealing mine-like objects and subsea cables as small as 5 cm diameter.

The 2025 REPMUS exercise brought together more than 30 nations, 2000 participants, and 250 autonomous assets to test naval interoperability in realistic operational environments. 


Related News

© The Ocean Agency / Adobe Stock

Climate Tipping Points are Being Crossed, Scientists Warn

Global warming is crossing dangerous thresholds sooner than expected with the world’s coral reefs now in an almost irreversible die-off…

Credit: Kraken Robotics

Deeply Innovative: Drivers in Subsea Defense

The undersea domain has never been more strategically important. From the proliferation of submarines and underwater vehicles…

© Adobe Stock/The Ocean Agency

Coral Reef Discovered Off Naples

A large white coral reef containing important species and fossil traces has been discovered at a depth of more than 500 metres in the Gulf of Naples…

© Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast: Episode 13

SS Valencia sank in January of 1906 in a remote region of Vancouver Island, BC. A cascading series of human errors played…

© Yanmar

Yanmar, Sony Form Joint Venture for Underwater Sensing Technology

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sony Group Corporation have established a joint venture, YANMAR BLUE TECH Co., Ltd., to advance…

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea Compressors Upgrade

Equinor and partners in Åsgard and Mikkel licenses have started the second phase of Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news