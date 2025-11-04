Hollywood Producers Secure Rights for Film Project for Red Sea Diving Book

A trio of US-based producers, including George Linder, known for his work on the Running Man franchise, have secured the rights to develop a motion picture or television project based on the non-fiction book, Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving, written by Howard Rosenstein and published by Dived Up Publications.

The deal grants producers Linder, Ziad Batal and John Ptak the rights to create a documentary that will explore the book's narrative—Rosenstein’s first-hand account of pioneering the earliest discoveries and expeditions in the Red Sea. It details how he built an industry from scratch, attracted adventurous (and sometimes famous) guests drawn to pristine coral reefs, and navigated the complex political machinations in an area still technically at war to secure environmental protections for one of Earth’s most important ecosystems.

Treasures, Shipwrecks and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving: A Pioneer’s Journey, details the extraordinary true story of how modern scuba diving bloomed in the region, starting from a makeshift base in a WWI train carriage on the edge of the desert.

Howard Rosenstein is a pioneer who was inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in 2009. In this memoir, he shares the more surprising as well as his favorite stories from the early part of his long diving career.