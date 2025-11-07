 
New Wave Media

November 7, 2025

Scientists Discover Six Million Year Old Ice in Antarctica, Offers Unprecedented Window into a Warmer Earth

A team of researchers, including those from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), has discovered the oldest directly dated ice and air on the planet in the Allan Hills region of East Antarctica, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A 6-million-year-old ice sample—the oldest sample from Allan Hills dated by researchers—provides an unprecedented window into Earth’s past climate, where abundant geological evidence indicates much warmer temperatures and higher sea levels compared to today.

The research was led by Sarah Shackleton, assistant scientist in Geology & Geophysics, and John Higgins of Princeton University, who are affiliated with the National Science Foundation-funded Center for Oldest Ice Exploration, or COLDEX, a collaboration of 15 U.S. research institutions led by Oregon State University.

“Ice cores are like time machines that let scientists take a look at what our planet was like in the past,” said Shackleton, who has participated in many seasons of ice core drilling at Allan Hills. “The Allan Hills cores help us travel much further back than we imagined possible.”

This is the most significant discovery to date for COLDEX, an NSF Science and Technology Center funded in 2021 to explore the Antarctic ice sheet, which is the largest ice mass on the planet, said COLDEX Director Ed Brook, a paleoclimatologist in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

COLDEX is one of several teams around the world currently in a friendly competition to extend the ice core record beyond its previous 800,000-year limit. Recently, a European team announced finding a deep continuous ice core that reached 1.2 million years in the interior of East Antarctica.

Research teams with COLDEX are exploring a different setting for old ice. Working in a remote field camp in the Allan Hills in East Antarctica for months at a time, the group drilled down one to two hundred meters on the edges of the ice sheet in several locations where ice flow and rugged mountain topography combine to preserve the old ice and bring it nearer to the ice surface and easier to reach. In contrast, recovering the oldest continuous ice cores from sites in East Antarctica requires drilling more than 2,000 meters deep.

The trapped air in these new cores allows scientists to directly date the ice through careful measurements of an isotope of the noble gas argon. Direct dating means scientists measured things in the ice itself that indicate age, rather than making an inference based on an associated feature or deposit.

Although the records from this old ice are not continuous, their antiquity is unprecedented, the researchers said. By dating many samples, Higgins explained, “the team has built up a library of what we call ‘climate snapshots’ roughly six times older than any previously reported ice core data, complementing the more detailed younger data from cores in the interior of Antarctica.”

Temperature records from measurements of oxygen isotopes in the ice reveal that this area experienced a gradual, long-term cooling of about 12 degrees Celsius, approximately 22 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the first direct measure of the amount of cooling in Antarctica over the last 6 million years.

Ongoing research into these ice cores seeks to reconstruct levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases and ocean heat content, which have important implications for understanding the causes of natural climate change.

A COLDEX team will be heading to the Allan Hills in the coming months for more drilling, with the potential for obtaining more detailed snapshots and even older ice, Brook said.

“Given the spectacularly old ice we have discovered at Allan Hills, we also have designed a comprehensive, longer-term new study of this region to try to extend the records even further in time, which we hope to conduct between 2026 and 2031,” he said.

Additional co-authors on the paper are: Julia Marks Peterson, Christo Buizert and Jenna Epifanio of Oregon State; Valens Hishamunda, Austin Carter and Michael Bender of Princeton; Lindsey Davidge, Eric Steig and Andrew Schauer, University of Washington; Sarah Aarons, Jacob Morgan and Jeff Severinghaus of Scripps Institution of Oceanography at University of California, San Diego; Andrei V. Kurbatov and Douglas Introne of the University of Maine; Yuzhen Yan of Tongji University; and Peter Neff of the University of Minnesota.

COLDEX is supported by the NSF Office of Polar Programs; the Science and Technology Center Program at the NSF Office of Integrative Activities; and Oregon State University. Fieldwork in Antarctica is supported by the U.S. Antarctic Program and funded by NSF. Ice drilling support is provided by the NSF U.S. Ice Drilling Program and ice sample c

Ice drilling support is provided by the NSF U.S. Ice Drilling Program, and ice sample curation by the NSF Ice Core Facility in Denver, Colorado.

Related News

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Toqua, Weathernews Join Forces for AI-Driven Vessel Voyage Optimization

Weathernews, a Japan-headquartered weather intelligence firm, and Belgium’s Toqua, a developer of physics-informed AI for ship performance modeling…

An artist’s illustration of the three new RCRVs. © Sonardyne

Sonardyne Technology Selected for New Oceanographic Research Vessels

Underwater positioning and tracking technology from Sonardyne has been chosen for three new oceanographic research vessels…

Load out of compressor station cooler modules and flow control module at OneSubsea Horsoy, witnessed by Shell and OneSubsea team (Credit: Shell)

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

The inauguration of a world-record subsea compression system in Norway in August 2025 marked a pioneering leap in engineering.

© FarSounder

FarSounder Launches Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel Operations Course

FarSounder, a leader in 3D forward-looking sonar technology, has announced the launch of its Whale Spotting and Safe Vessel…

© UNOLS

Call for Nominations: Marine Seismic Research Operations Committee

The UNOLS Marine Seismic Research Operations Committee (MSROC) is an advisory committee established in accordance with Annex…

Odyssey Marine Exploration successfully deployed two Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers (ABML) in the Cook Islands’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The systems, engineered by Develogic GmbH for Odyssey, will collect in situ environmental data from ~4,900 meters depth to build long-term datasets supporting the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority’s scientific and environmental management programs. © Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers Successfully Deployed

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., an ocean exploration leader engaged in critical mineral resource development, announced…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Automation Technician

● TESS

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news