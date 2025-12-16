Tuesday, December 16, 2025
 
Bubbles May Accelerate CO2 Uptake by the Ocean

Dramatic waves of the Atlantic Ocean taken during a research expedition. Credit: Dr Ming-Xi Yang

A new study provides evidence that the ocean may have absorbed as much as 15% (0.3-0.4 Pg C yr-1) more CO2 than previously thought, requiring a re-think of future CO2 flux assessments and global climate models.

The exchange of carbon dioxide (CO2) between the sea and air is a significant part of the global carbon cycle and plays a critical role in buffering climate change.

As the ocean is a major absorber of CO2, accurate quantification of this sea-air CO2 flux is vital for forecasting the future climate and developing effective climate change mitigation strategies.

In this first-of-its-kind study, led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory and GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research (Germany) with a partner from Heriot-Watt University, 4,082 hours of high-quality sea-air CO2 flux measurements, collected over 17 ship cruises and covering a variety of ocean regions, were re-analyzed to investigate if bubble-mediated transfer acts in a more asymmetric manner.

Sea-air CO2 fluxes vary regionally and seasonally between uptake and outgassing, meaning that in some areas the ocean is absorbing CO2 and in other areas, releasing it. In turbulent areas where there is more wave action, uptake is generally more due to bubbles of air getting engulfed by waves that enables the seawater to ‘absorb’ the gas trapped within the bubble.

Traditionally, sea-air CO2 fluxes have been calculated using a blanket ‘symmetric’ equation that assumes the rate of gas transfer is dependent on the difference in CO2 concentration between the seawater and air, and regardless if the CO2 is being taken up or outgassed.

In recent years questions have been raised on whether an ‘asymmetric bubble effect’ had been overlooked since submerged bubbles that are under pressure favor CO2 flux uptake over outgassing. However, this hypothesis lacked suitable evidence until now. 

Using a ‘2-dimensional’ fitting method, the analysis shows clear field evidence of asymmetric bubble-mediated CO2 in the ship observations. When the team recalculated global sea-air CO2 fluxes (for 1991–2020) using the asymmetric formulation, they found that the global ocean’s CO2 uptake increased by about 15% (0.3-0.4 Pg C yr-1) compared with conventional, symmetric estimates.

The asymmetric increase in CO2 uptake is especially strong in regions with frequent high winds and wave breaking, such as in the Southern Ocean where some of the stronger climate change impacts are already being seen.

These results suggest that the global ocean may have been absorbing more human-produced CO2 than previously thought, thereby further buffering climate change. This has major implications for the understanding of the global carbon budget and climate change mitigation.

The study team note that more outgassing measurements are needed, especially under high-wind/wave conditions that are more challenging to obtain.

As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
