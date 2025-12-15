Monday, December 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 15, 2025

Google to Build Subsea Cables for PNG

Source: PNG government

Source: PNG government

Papua New Guinea’s Acting Minister for Information and Communications Technology, Hon. Peter Tsiamalili Jr., has officially announced the $120 million Pukpuk Connectivity Initiative that will deliver three new submarine cable systems to Papua New Guinea, strengthening the nation’s digital backbone with high-capacity connectivity to Northern Papua New Guinea, Southern Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The project is being entirely funded through Australia’s commitments under the Pukpuk Treaty, a mutual defence treaty which recognises that an armed attack on either nation would be a danger to the peace and security of both.

The Minister emphasized that the initiative represents a direct implementation of the Pukpuk Treaty, reflecting the shared commitment of Papua New Guinea and Australia to advance digital security, regional stability, and national development.

Google, a global leader in subsea cable development, will play a central role in the rollout, as part of its broader Indo-Pacific cable deployment program.

The Pukpuk Connectivity Initiative will:

• Establish three international-grade subsea routes, reducing reliance on single points of failure
• Expand connectivity to underserved regions, including Bougainville
• Enhance the stability and quality of national telecommunications services
• Position Papua New Guinea to attract investment from hyper-scalers and global digital enterprises.

Tsiamalili said: “This investment is a major step forward for Papua New Guinea. The Pukpuk Connectivity Initiative lays the foundation for our country’s long-term digital growth and positions PNG to be a regional digital anchor.”

Related News

A small solar-powered wave buoy casts off into the ocean. Source: UWA

Australia Opens a Wave Data Portal

Nearly 90% of Australians live within 50 kilometers of the coast, and Australia’s State of the Climate Report 2024 found that the nation’s weather…

The Glomar Explorer off Maui after the recovery mission. Source: Authors photograph

A Project Called Azorian: Doing the Impossible

More than fifty years ago in March 1968 the US Navy observed a massive Soviet naval and air search in the North Pacific Ocean.

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Job Offshore Brazil

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer 4D contract in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.A Ramform vessel…

Giorgio Bellipanni, Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime e Chiara Petrioli, WSense. Image courtesy Fincantieri

Fincantieri, WSense Team to Bring 'IoUT' Tech to Maritime Infrastructure

Fincantieri is advancing its push into high-tech maritime infrastructure through a new agreement with WSense, a fast-growing…

Credit: Oceanology International

Ocean Innovation and Technology Showcase Oceanology International 2026 Opens Registration

Visitors are invited to join the thousands of attendees from around the world uniting at the foremost ocean science, engineering…

Marine ecosystems can be highly susceptible to invasive species. Credit: Adobe Stock/wkproduction

SYRENE: An Underwater Embedded Artificial Intelligence Camera for Invasive Fauna Monitoring

Invasive species have a major impact on marine ecosystems by disrupting the natural balance and biodiversity. Introduced…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news