NYK Supports Marine Environment Restoration Project Through Seaweed Bed Initiative

NYK recently provided a donation to Sea Vegetable LLC to support biodiversity enhancement through the development of cultivated seaweed beds. Utilizing Sea Vegetable’s advanced seaweed cultivation technology, NYK will assist in establishing cultivated seaweed beds along the coast of Oga City in Akita Prefecture, with the goal of ecological recovery and the regeneration of marine resources.

A seaweed bed, an area densely populated with seaweed, serves as a crucial "marine nursery" that provides habitat and spawning grounds for various marine organisms. However, in recent years, the decline of seaweed beds has become a serious issue nationwide, largely driven by increased sea temperatures and associated herbivory.

Sea Vegetable implements a project where "cultivated seaweed beds" embody a circular approach. Cultivated seaweed beds are artificially formed environments created through seaweed farming, designed to foster a rich ecosystem that attracts small creatures like amphipods and larger fish alike. In collaboration with local fishers, the initiative involves nurturing and managing these beds, ultimately harvesting the cultivated seaweed as a product to promote sustainable marine environment restoration and regional revitalization.

This project builds on NYK's 2022 integrated partnership agreement with Akita Prefecture.