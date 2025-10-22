NOAA Invests $95M in Mid-Life Vessel Renovation

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded a $95 million contract to JAG Alaska, Inc., a shipyard based in Alaska, for a mid-life renovation of the Oscar Dyson.

This project not only enhances NOAA’s operational readiness but also boosts Alaska’s economy by creating skilled jobs.

A highlight of the upgrade is Siemens Energy’s SISHIP BlueDrive PlusC low-voltage direct current (LVDC) propulsion system, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. The system minimizes specific fuel consumption (g/kWh) during operations, aligning with NOAA’s sustainability goals and setting a new standard for energy-efficient research vessels.

Commissioned in 2005, the Oscar Dyson plays a vital role in fisheries surveys and ecosystem assessments in Alaskan waters. The upcoming upgrades will include advanced, Tier 4 variable-speed generators, quiet air conditioning motors, improved fire detection systems, new pumps, fans, cranes, and radars, as well as additional single-occupancy staterooms, all designed to enhance operational efficiency, scientific capabilities, and crew comfort.

To ensure uninterrupted data collection during Oscar Dyson’s yearlong maintenance period, NOAA is modifying the NOAA Ship Bell M. Shimada for operations in colder climates. This approach ensures uninterrupted data collection for Alaska’s critical fisheries.

NOAA’s investment in the Oscar Dyson is a blueprint for the future of sustainable maritime science. By combining local shipyard expertise with global propulsion innovation, NOAA is reinforcing its leadership in ocean research and demonstrating the power of collaboration between government, industry, and regional economies.

The vessel is expected to be ready for the 2028 field season.