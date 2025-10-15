Wednesday, October 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

MacArtney, Teledyne ODI Expand Connector Service Across Europe

European operators now benefit from faster, certified subsea connector servicing through MacArtney’s expanded partnership with Teledyne ODI.

Approved servicing is carried out at MacArtney’s workshop in Norway, now offering authorized refurbishment services on Teledyne ODI connector systems. As part of MacArtney’s European offering, this location brings inspection, fault diagnosis, and repair capabilities closer to operators across the region, enabling more responsive support for those working with Teledyne ODI products.

MacArtney’s servicing covers individual Teledyne ODI connectors, complete cable assemblies, and integrated systems. By addressing performance at both the component and operational levels, such as underwater frames and sensor packages, MacArtney helps operators maintain equipment integrity and avoid costly replacements.

In addition to standard repairs, MacArtney offers specialized services for complex connector systems and integrated applications. These include assemblies with molded solutions tailored for test connectors and short-life subsea applications. Test connectors play a vital role in verifying system integrity before deployment, enabling operators to simulate real-world conditions and ensure reliable performance without risking permanent damage to equipment. The MacArtney options with molded solutions will complement the Teledyne ODI product offering, adding flexibility to meet unique operational needs.

The initiative supports MacArtney’s broader connectivity portfolio, which includes SubConn, OptoLink and TrustLink connectors. Together, these solutions enable reliable, responsive, and technically capable performance across a wide range of subsea applications, from marine and offshore to ocean science and defence.

MacArtney’s Teledyne ODI connector servicing capabilities will be fully operational and ready to support European operators from the first half of 2026. 

Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
