BOEM Advances Offshore Minerals Planning Efforts in American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced key developments in its offshore critical minerals planning, with the completion of Area Identification offshore American Samoa and the release of a Request for Information and Interest for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

These actions mark progress in BOEM’s efforts to responsibly evaluate leasing opportunities for critical minerals on the Pacific Outer Continental Shelf, supporting U.S. manufacturing, national security, and economic resilience.

These efforts further the directives in President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order 14285, “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” which call for the rapid development of domestic capabilities for the exploration, characterization, collection, and processing of seabed mineral resources through streamlined permitting without compromising environmental and transparency standards.

American Samoa – Area Identification

BOEM completed the area identification, which determines the specific areas on the Outer Continental Shelf that will undergo environmental review of proposed commercial leases for critical minerals in the form of an environmental assessment pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act.  

The environmental assessment will analyze the action of leasing and authorization of preliminary activities. Preliminary activities are defined as actions that have no significant adverse impact on natural resources and only allow a leaseholder to characterize the environment. This environmental review will include necessary consultations under environmental and other statutes including Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

This milestone follows the Department of the Interior’s June 12, 2025, announcement of its intent to publish a Request for Information and Interest for commercial leasing of Outer Continental Shelf critical minerals offshore American Samoa. BOEM published the Request for Information in the Federal Register on June 16, 2025, opening a 30-day public comment period, which was extended another 30 days at the request of the Governor of American Samoa. Input received informed the scope of the Area ID and included industry nominations, public feedback and local perspectives.

The area identification is not a decision to lease and does not prejudge whether or how the Department of the Interior will move forward with a potential lease sale. Any decision to lease must be preceded by additional steps, including publications in the Federal Register of both the proposed leasing notice for a 60-day comment period and the leasing notice at least 30 days prior to a commercial sale. A lease, if issued, does not authorize exploration, testing, development, or production activities. Additional on-lease activities are considered under subsequent Federal decisions upon review of the lessee submitted plans.

The Area Identification Decision Memorandum is available here: https://www.boem.gov/marine-minerals/american-samoa-activities.

CNMI – Request for Information and Interest

The CNMI RFI will publish in the Federal Register on Nov. 12, 2025, opening a 30-day public comment period that will close on Dec. 12, 2025. The RFI does not constitute a decision to hold a lease sale but rather invites and encourages input from territorial and local governments, Indigenous communities, industry, ocean users and the public. Input will help inform BOEM on mineral resource potential, areas of environmental or cultural significance, and traditional uses and possible conflicts with maritime, fishing or other ocean activities.

After the comment period closes, BOEM will evaluate the information received and determine whether to proceed to the next phase—such as Area Identification, a Proposed Leasing Notice or a Final Leasing Notice. Any potential future lease sale would undergo full environmental review under NEPA and comply with all applicable federal laws. 

