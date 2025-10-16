Odyssey Marine Exploration Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers Successfully Deployed

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., an ocean exploration leader engaged in critical mineral resource development, announced the successful deployment of its two Autonomous Benthic Mini Landers (ABML) in the Cook Islands’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ). This milestone marks the first deep-sea deployment of custom systems engineered by Develogic GmbH for Odyssey.

The ABMLs will collect in situ environmental data to help build long-term datasets on benthic ecosystems in the region. An array of sensors will continuously collect data critical to understanding the seafloor environment. These sensors will measure turbidity, conductivity, oxygen, temperature, sound, and pressure.

The systems will remain on the seafloor at around 4,900 meters before recovery in 2026. All data will be shared with the Cook Islands SBMA (Seabed Minerals Authority) and placed in the public domain. This will support the SBMA’s ongoing work to understand the environment of the Cook Islands’ seabed mineral resources.

The systems were successfully deployed on October 7, 2025, from a research vessel working nearby. Representatives of the SBMA and the Cook Islands National Environment Service sailed alongside international scientists. Recovery is planned for early 2026 by the RV Anuanua Moana, operated by Kiva Marine Ltd., a subsidiary of OML.

In addition to the ABML program, Odyssey is invested in two Cook Islands seabed minerals exploration license holders, CIC and OML (whose subsidiary Moana Minerals holds a license), aligning our research investments with long-term value creation for Cook Islanders and partners.