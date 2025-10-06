 
Seabed Mining Could Significantly Impact Benthic Boundary Ecosystem

Credit: Gabrielle Ellis

A study by oceanographers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has provided the first in-depth look at an enormous but poorly understood region of the global ocean, the abyssal benthic boundary layer, which lies a few meters above the seafloor. 

This zone has only been sampled a handful of times, and the study revealed a dynamic community that may be more sensitive to seasonal changes than previously understood. The research, published in Limnology and Oceanography, also concluded that deep-sea mining could have significant and unavoidable impacts on biodiversity, regardless of the time of year.

“Given the remoteness of this environment, we have extraordinarily limited knowledge of the animals that inhabit this zone,” said Gabrielle Ellis, lead author of the study and recent oceanography graduate from the UH Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology. “This study represents a significant contribution to our understanding of the benthic boundary layer community, and it starts to unravel temporal dynamics in the abyss.”

This community of organisms, like much of the deep-sea ecosystem, is reliant on organic material that falls from the surface ocean down to great depths.

Using seawater pumps attached to a structure that descends to the seafloor, the research team collected tiny animals from about 10 feet above the seafloor during both spring and fall. Through both genetic and visual analysis, they discovered that the community of zooplankton, such as snails, bivalves and barnacles, changes dramatically between seasons, responding to varying levels of food sinking from the surface ocean.

“We didnʻt expect the results to be as stark as they were!” said Ellis. “These animals may be quite sensitive to changes in productivity in surface waters, which ultimately drive these patterns in the abyss.”

The benthic boundary layer is a crucial, interconnected part of the deep-sea ecosystem, serving as a home for unique animals and a pathway for the larvae of many species before they settle on the seafloor. The research highlights the complex behavior of animals across their life cycles, and the connectedness of the deep ocean more broadly.

“In the event of deep-sea mining, the organisms in this region will be impacted via ambient water removal and the generation of sediment plumes that interfere with feeding, in addition to the removal of nodules, which will effectively remove the settling habitat for larvae, likely leading to further declines in local recruitment,” said Erica Goetze, study co-author and oceanography professor. Goetze and Craig R. Smith, co-author and professor emeritus of oceanography, co-advised Ellis for her doctoral degree.

“These effects will not be isolated to nodule fields where the mining is occurring, but will also impact a variety of deep-sea habitats through the removal of their dispersing larvae that connect populations of wide-ranging abyssal species,” added Jeffrey Drazen, study co-author and oceanography professor. “Based on our findings, it appears that mining during any particular time period is likely to result in impacts to these organisms.”

Future research aims to conduct repeat sampling over several years to better understand what constitutes normal variability in this ecosystem.
“Our results highlight how much we have to learn about the dynamics of these abyssal ecosystems in order to provide a vital baseline for assessing the impact of both human activity and climate change,” said Smith.

