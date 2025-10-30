Watch: ROV Exploration of “Freshwater Everest”

The underwater mountain, dubbed Freshwater Everest, rises 300 meters (1,000 feet) from the lakebed of Lake Superior.

In this livestream, it is explored live using the Boxfish Luna ROV, showcasing the ROV’s ability to operate in challenging, low-light environments.

The livestream is hosted aboard the research vessel Blue Heron and brings together award-winning filmmakers Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick from Inspired Planet Productions, along with freshwater ecologist Dr. Michael Rennie.

The expedition seeks to answer a fundamental ecological question: Is Superior Shoal to freshwater life what seamounts are to ocean life — critical refuges of abundance and biodiversity?