Golden Software Makes Upgrades Grapher Scientific Package with Enhanced Templates

Golden Software, a developer of mapping, plotting, and visualization software, has enhanced the Template experience in its Grapher scientific graphing package with improved ease of use and an online Template library. The completely redesigned Template functionality streamlines data preparation, analysis, and graphing for Grapher users at every level.

Grapher enables users to make better decisions by visualizing and communicating complex data sets in ways that simply can’t be accomplished with spreadsheets. Enhancements in the latest release of Grapher gives users faster and deeper insights into diverse data sets, including chemical, physical, geologic, and geospatial data, through 80 different 2D and 3D plotting types. The package is used extensively by scientists and engineers in environmental services and consulting, climate research, exploration, and academic pursuits.

The newest release of Grapher, which is downloadable now to all users with active maintenance or subscription agreements, includes these enhancements. The first three relate directly to Templates while the others improve overall ease of use.

New Template Experience

Templates will become the most powerful and frequently used features in Grapher moving forward. The new Templates give users a visual preview of how their final graph will look and provide guidance in inputting their data or linking to an Excel file. The graph can be generated in minutes. All settings related to graph appearance, such as line style, colors, and font type, have been pre-selected, but the software also allows for customization. Custom templates can be saved for repeated use, and long-time Grapher users can revert to the same workflows used in the past to re-create, update, and modify existing projects.

The Golden Gallery

Grapher users may choose from over 30 Templates available either inside the software package or online via the Golden Gallery. Users can browse the Gallery to find the Template that visually presents their data most favorably or to receive recommendations on which graphs are best for specific industries, applications, or data types. Users even get tips on structuring their data sets to produce optimal results. The Golden Gallery will soon allow users to upload their own Templates for sharing with other Grapher users.

Drillhole Data Templates

Grapher now offers users of the retired Strater subsurface mapping package an opportunity to continue visualizing their wellbore and drillhole data. Grapher drillhole Templates enable users to quickly create and customize professional subsurface graphs of their drillhole logs and cross sections with consistent visuals for their reports. 

Document Comments

Users can now add comments to the Grapher documents, visible to others or only themselves. This is a major benefit to users who regularly update projects and need to leave reminders on how the graph was set up or should be changed in the future. Additionally, Comments make it easier to collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders by sharing notes and receiving feedback directly inside the document. 

Default Scripts

Grapher has always given users the ability to write their own scripts for repetitive workflows, but many didn’t know how to create them. The software now comes with Default Scripts for two of the most common graphing workflows – Creating color scales for class plot legends and changing the font for all objects in a document. Users will soon be able to build scripts for sharing with other Grapher users.

Object Grouping

Users can now group objects throughout the Grapher document making it faster to edit objects and easier to get the layout they want. For example, the user can change the color or font style of all objects in a group or realign them for better appearance in the graph with a single click. Grouped objects can also be edited individually for deletion, copying, and realignment.


The next Beta cycle for the Golden Software Grapher package is now open. As always, users are invited to send their ideas for new or updated features and capabilities. Send an email to [email protected] with any suggestions.

Uncrewed Maritime Systems in 2026: Unleashing Cooperative AI
