Wednesday, October 1, 2025
 
New Wave Media

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium, led by GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, which aims to clear corroding explosives from European waters.

 This three-year initiative aims to develop innovative, safe, and environmentally responsible methods to remove unexploded World War I and II munitions from European seas, where 1.6 million tonnes are estimated to lie on the seafloor of the German Baltic and North Sea alone.

These munitions, many of which have been submerged for over 80 years, are increasingly unstable and pose a growing environmental and safety risk.

As their casings corrode, toxic substances like TNT, a carcinogenic and mutagenic compound, leak into the ocean and threaten marine biodiversity, human safety, and fishing industries.

As part of the consortium, Fugro will lead two key areas of work. The first involves designing specialized tools for remotely operated vehicles to access, extract, and safely contain the hazardous material for disposal by designated partners.

The second will assess how these technologies can be adapted for use in other regions, including the North Sea, Black Sea, Mediterranean, and Atlantic.

Drawing on Fugro's expertise in unexploded ordnance (UXO) remediation and subsea engineering, the findings will help shape a business case framework for future EU Parliament-supported programs.

“CAMMera is designed to develop environmentally friendly, comprehensive, and efficient technologies for the removal, disposal, and neutralisation of underwater munitions. The European Commission is hopeful that the project will pilot UXO cleanup solutions at an industrial scale,” said Christos Economou, Deputy Director for Maritime Policy and Blue Economy at the European Commission's DG MARE. 

“This initiative is not only about removing hazardous materials but also about safeguarding marine ecosystems, protecting coastal communities, and enabling sustainable offshore development for generations to come,” added Peter Nieuwveld, Fugro’s Solution Owner for UXO Risk Mitigation.

