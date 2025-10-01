Wednesday, October 1, 2025
 
Vallourec Bags Another OCTG Order from Petrobras

(Credit: Vallourec)

(Credit: Vallourec)

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a new order from Petrobras for its Submagnético Free Flow oil country tubular goods (OCTG) solution designed to prevent inorganic scaling in production strings.

The order covers the production and installation of more than 30 units, to be delivered and installed in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt fields.

Submagnético Free Flow is a technology that applies a magnetic field on the extracted fluid and reduces the formation of inorganic scaling on the production string.

With this solution, operators are expected to achieve significant cost reduction via reduced well cleaning interventions, reduced consumption of scale inhibitors, and a significant reduction in production downtime.

Co-developed with Petrobras, Submagnético Free Flow has passed all qualification tests, including vibration, shock and pressure tests, as well as API and ISO connection tests.

“This new order confirms the growing adoption of SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW® as a standard anti-scaling technology for offshore production. It also demonstrates Vallourec’s ability to co-develop smart, safe, and cost-effective solutions tailored to our clients’ most critical challenges,” said Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice President of OCTG, Services and Accessories.

