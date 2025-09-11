Thursday, September 11, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 11, 2025

Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning capabilities required for its upcoming missions.

As part of this collaboration, DOS will deploy Exail’s Rovins 9-DVL navigation system and Gaps M7 acoustic positioning system, enabling operations at depths of up to 6,000 meters.

The Rovins 9-DVL will be integrated into DOS’ XL Mariner work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), built by Argus in Norway.

Combining Exail’s fiber-optic gyroscope technology with Nortek’s DVL (Doppler Velocity Log), Rovins 9-DVL ensures accurate seabed-relative navigation in GNSS-denied environments. By reducing drift and maintaining precise velocity tracking, it enhances the efficiency and predictability of subsea operations.

The Gaps M7 USBL system complements this by providing rapid deployment and omnidirectional long-range tracking, even in acoustically challenging conditions. Its pre-calibrated design ensures continuous real-time positioning of subsea assets, offering greater operational agility, minimized downtime, and enhanced control during demanding missions.

“These systems were chosen not only for their compact design and advanced capabilities but also for their proven track record in the marine industry.

“The combination of Rovins 9-DVL and Gaps M7 will allow us to achieve new levels of precision and reliability in the most demanding subsea missions,” said Sébastien Bougant, Ashore Manager at DOS.

“We are proud to support DOS in pushing the boundaries of deep-sea exploration. By delivering the accuracy and autonomy required in such environments, we help operators focus on their mission objectives with full confidence in their navigation and positioning systems,” added Quentin Chiche, Regional Sales Manager at Exail.

Related News

© UKHO

UKHO to Host ‘S-100 in focus’ Panel at London International Shipping Week 2025

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will host an in-person panel discussion during London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025…

Steve Ward. © Tritech

Tritech Joins Ward as EVP

Steve Ward has been appointed Executive Vice President with responsibility for Tritech International Ltd, part of the General…

Map showing the location of the Momentum OBN data coverage in the U.S. Gulf. (Credit: Wood Mackenzie Lens Upstream/Supplied by Viridien)

Viridien Extends OBN Data Scope Offshore US Coast

French seismic firm Viridien has taken ownership of seismic field data from the Momentum survey, which will be incorporated into Laconia…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

KOIL Energy Nets Subsea Equipment Supply Deal

Koil Energy Solutions, an international specialist in subsea equipment and services, has secured a significant contract,…

© UNOLS

UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee: Call for Nominations for Vacancy

The UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee (DeSSC) is seeking nominations to fill one membership vacancy. Self-nominations are encouraged!

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news