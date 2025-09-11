Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning capabilities required for its upcoming missions.

As part of this collaboration, DOS will deploy Exail’s Rovins 9-DVL navigation system and Gaps M7 acoustic positioning system, enabling operations at depths of up to 6,000 meters.

The Rovins 9-DVL will be integrated into DOS’ XL Mariner work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), built by Argus in Norway.

Combining Exail’s fiber-optic gyroscope technology with Nortek’s DVL (Doppler Velocity Log), Rovins 9-DVL ensures accurate seabed-relative navigation in GNSS-denied environments. By reducing drift and maintaining precise velocity tracking, it enhances the efficiency and predictability of subsea operations.

The Gaps M7 USBL system complements this by providing rapid deployment and omnidirectional long-range tracking, even in acoustically challenging conditions. Its pre-calibrated design ensures continuous real-time positioning of subsea assets, offering greater operational agility, minimized downtime, and enhanced control during demanding missions.

“These systems were chosen not only for their compact design and advanced capabilities but also for their proven track record in the marine industry.

“The combination of Rovins 9-DVL and Gaps M7 will allow us to achieve new levels of precision and reliability in the most demanding subsea missions,” said Sébastien Bougant, Ashore Manager at DOS.

“We are proud to support DOS in pushing the boundaries of deep-sea exploration. By delivering the accuracy and autonomy required in such environments, we help operators focus on their mission objectives with full confidence in their navigation and positioning systems,” added Quentin Chiche, Regional Sales Manager at Exail.