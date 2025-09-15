Tuesday, September 16, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 15, 2025

Overfishing Deal Reached After 20 Years of Negotiation

© underocean / Adobe Stock

© underocean / Adobe Stock

A landmark agreement to curb billions of dollars in subsidies contributing to overfishing came into force on Monday, the World Trade Organization said - a move activists hailed as a step towards helping global fish stocks recover.

It was the first agreement to take effect at the WTO since 2017 after years of stalled debates and infighting on top of, more recently, a surge in U.S. tariffs that left some critics asking whether the Geneva-based body had a future.

The formal ratification by Brazil, Kenya, Tonga and Vietnam on Monday meant the deal, first agreed in 2022, now had the required support of two thirds of members, a WTO spokesperson said.

Governments are now prohibited from providing subsidies for overfished stocks and for fishing in international waters beyond their jurisdictions. Poorer states will be able to access a fund to help ease them into the deal.

"Fish stocks around the world will have a chance to recover, benefitting local fishers who depend on a healthy ocean," Megan Jungwiwattanaporn from the Pew Charitable Trusts said.

Governments around the world pay out roughly $35.4 billion annually to their fishing fleets, including fuel handouts that allow them to fish in distant oceans, a 2019 study in Marine Policy showed. It listed the top five subsidisers as China, the EU, the United States, South Korea and Japan - though not all of them are within the scope of the WTO deal.

Negotiations on further fishing rules covering divisive issues excluded from the first deal have floundered, as India and other developing economies seek carve-outs that many other states see as unworkable.

The first part of the agreement that came into force on Monday took more than 20 years of negotiations and will expire in four years if more comprehensive rules are not agreed.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview earlier this month that she saw grounds for optimism that the body could either conclude the talks or find a way to stop the first deal from expiring.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Andrew Heavens)


Related News

© Schmidt Sciences

Eight Scientists Named 2025 Schmidt Polymaths to Pursue Research in New Disciplines

A global cohort of eight scientists and engineers working in a variety of disciplines were named Schmidt Polymaths and will…

Sercel WiNG DFU-3C passive seismic sensors can be used to image subsurface hydrogen-generating systems with greater precision and efficiency. Credit: Sercel

Viridien, Mantle8 Partner to Accelerate Hydrogen Exploration Across EMEA

Viridien, a technology, digital and Earth data company, and Mantle8, a French geoscience company focused on natural hydrogen exploration…

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning…

© Impossible Metals

Bahrain Sponsors Impossible Metals Deep Sea Mining Permit Application

Bahrain has sponsored deep-sea mining firm Impossible Metals' application for a mining permit with the International Seabed Authority…

© applied acoustics

Applied Acoustics Partners with STR to Enhance Positioning Technology

applied acoustics has partnered with subsea equipment rental specialist, STR, to enhance their USBL capabilities by adding…

Capt. Kevin J. Behm (left) relieves Capt. Chad F. Hennings as commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport during a change of command held on Sept. 3, 2025. Rear Adm. Peter D. Small (right), commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command, who served as guest speaker during the event. Behm became the warfare center's 72nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news