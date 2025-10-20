Tuesday, October 21, 2025
 
Hefring Marine, Northern Ireland Fishermen’s Federation Partner to Advance Fishery Operations

Icelandic tech company Hefring Marine announced a new partnership with the Northern Ireland Fishermen’s Federation (NIFF), which was formed in early 2025, to pilot solutions that support the fishing fleet in tackling rising fuel costs, improving safety, and reducing emissions.

With support from the previous Marine Environment & Fisheries Fund from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland, this initiative will see members of the Northern Ireland Fish Producers’ Organization (NIFPO) and the Anglo Northern Ireland Fish Producers’ Organization (ANIFPO) trial Hefring Marine’s IMAS technology for the first time on commercial fishing trawlers.

The project’s core goal is to provide vessel operators with real-time insights into fuel use and vessel performance, enabling them to optimize operations, lower costs, and improve safety onboard.

Rising fuel and operating costs, driven by inflation and global energy market pressures, have placed increasing strain on the Northern Irish fishing industry. Traditionally, most vessels lack the tools to measure fuel consumption accurately, relying on crude tank calculations. Hefring Marine’s system will allow operators to track and understand fuel usage in real time.

The pilot program will also test how the technology can enhance crew safety by offering data-driven guidance on vessel handling in challenging sea conditions.

As part of the rollout, fishermen will undergo training to ensure they can easily access, understand, and apply the system’s data insights. The project will also provide valuable baseline data to explore future adoption of alternative technologies and sustainable fishing practices.

If successful, the pilot will form the foundation for a long-term strategy to modernize vessel operations across the Northern Irish fleet and potentially beyond.

