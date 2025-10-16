SMD Launches New Tech Facility for Subsea Innovation

Subsea technology and services company SMD has officially opened SMD Tech Works, a USD$4.03m (£3m) innovation and manufacturing center designed to power the development of world-leading equipment.

Strategically located on Newcastle’s Tyne Corridor, an epicenter of subsea innovation, the facility represents a USD$4.03m (£3m) investment that expands SMD’s production capacity and strengthens its position as a global leader in subsea innovation.

The new site has been specifically designed to support the efficient development and delivery of world-first products for SMD’s growing order book. SMD Tech Works includes advanced test facilities, development laboratories, and manufacturing space to accelerate the creation and deployment of next-generation systems.

The opening of Tech Works follows a series of strategic product launches, which reflect the company’s commitment to supporting the offshore renewables sector by providing clients with reliable, efficient, and sustainable subsea solutions.