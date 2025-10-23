Thursday, October 23, 2025
 
Microscopic Wave Machine Mimics Ocean Waves

Photo credit: Dr Christopher Baker

Researchers from Australia’s University of Queensland have made a microscopic “ocean” on a silicon chip to miniaturise the study of wave dynamics.

The device, made at UQ’s School of Mathematics and Physics, uses a layer of superfluid helium only a few millionths of a millimetre thick on a chip smaller than a grain of rice.

Dr Christopher Baker said it was the world’s smallest wave tank, with the quantum properties of superfluid helium allowing it to flow without resistance, unlike classical fluids such as water, which become immobilised by viscosity at such small scales.

"The study of how fluids move has fascinated scientists for centuries because hydrodynamics governs everything from ocean waves and the swirl of hurricanes to the flow of blood and air through our bodies," Dr Baker said.

However, a lot of the physics behind waves and turbulence has been a mystery.

“Using laser light to both drive and measure the waves in our system, we have observed a range of striking phenomena. We saw waves that leant backward instead of forwards, shock fronts, and solitary waves known as solitons which travelled as depressions rather than peaks. This exotic behaviour has been predicted in theory but never seen before.”

Professor Warwick Bowen said the chip-scale approach in the Queensland Quantum Optics Laboratory could compress the duration of experiments by a million-fold, reducing days of data collection to milliseconds.

“In traditional laboratories, scientists use enormous wave flumes up to hundreds of metres long to study shallow-water dynamics such as tsunamis and rogue waves,” Bowen said. “But these facilities only reach a fraction of the complexity of waves found in nature.

“Turbulence and nonlinear wave motion shape the weather, climate, and even the efficiency of clean-energy technologies like wind farms. Our miniature device amplifies the nonlinearities that drive these complex behaviours by more than 100,000 times. Being able to study these effects at chip scale – with quantum-level precision – could transform how we understand and model them.”

Bowen said the UQ development opens a path to programmable hydrodynamics. “Because the geometry and optical fields in this system are manufactured using the same techniques as those used for semiconductor chips, we can engineer the fluid’s effective gravity, dispersion, and nonlinearity with extraordinary precision.

“Future experiments could use the technology to discover new laws of fluid dynamics and accelerate the design of technologies ranging from turbines to ship hulls.

“Experiments on this tiny platform will improve our ability to predict the weather, explore energy cascades and even quantum vortex dynamics – questions central to both classical and quantum fluid mechanics.”

The research is published in Science.

