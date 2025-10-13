Tuesday, October 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 13, 2025

Hydrothermal Vent Temperatures Used to Forecast Eruptions

Data loggers deployed at hydrothermal vents on the East Pacific Rise record temperature of vent fluids every 10 minutes for up to a year. (Photo courtesy of Photo courtesy of Jill McDermott, Lehigh Univ.; WHOI, NDSF, Alvin Team; Funder: National Science Foundation. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Data loggers deployed at hydrothermal vents on the East Pacific Rise record temperature of vent fluids every 10 minutes for up to a year. (Photo courtesy of Photo courtesy of Jill McDermott, Lehigh Univ.; WHOI, NDSF, Alvin Team; Funder: National Science Foundation. © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provides scientists with a new tool for monitoring and predicting tectonic activity deep beneath the seafloor at mid-ocean ridges—vast underwater mountain chains that form where Earth’s tectonic plates diverge.

The study, titled “Hydrothermal vent temperatures track magmatic inflation and forecast eruptions at the East Pacific Rise, 9°50'N,” reveals that fluctuations in the temperature of fluids flowing from hydrothermal vents occurring over minutes to years indicate the effects of magmatic and tectonic processes that occur miles beneath the seafloor. The research offers the first evidence that these subtle but detectable temperature changes could offer the means to predict seafloor volcanic eruptions.

Led by Thibaut Barreyre of the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and University of Brest, with collaborators from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), Lehigh University, and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the study presents a 35-year time-series of temperature measurements from five hydrothermal vents along the East Pacific Rise, one of the most active segments and well-studied of the global mid-ocean ridge system.

“Mid-ocean ridges are where much of Earth’s internal thermal energy is transferred to the ocean,” said Dan Fornari, scientist emeritus at WHOI and a co-author on the study. “Until now, we lacked a direct way to link what we can measure at the seafloor to what’s happening deep below, where magma accumulates and drives eruptions. Our results show that the two are intimately connected.”

Hydrothermal vents form when seawater seeps into oceanic crust, heats as it interacts with the underlying rock, and re-emerges at locations known as hydrothermal vents, often reaching temperatures above 350°C (660°F). These vents help maintain Earth’s thermal balance and support unique ecosystems that thrive in the absence of sunlight.

The long-term dataset used by the team—one of the most continuous and comprehensive of its kind ever assembled—revealed that vent temperatures at the East Pacific Rise rose steadily from around 350°C to nearly 390 °C in the years preceding two known eruptions, in 1991–1992 and 2005–2006. Following the latter event, temperatures dropped back to about 350°C but have been climbing ever since.

The authors suggest that this temperature increase is driven by rising pressure in the oceanic crust, itself caused by the gradual increase of magma located roughly one mile beneath the seafloor. As the magma body expands, it pressurizes surrounding rock as well as the hydrothermal fluids they contain, a process detectable as a slow but steady warming at the vent outlets.

“By combining these temperature measurements with analytical models and seafloor data, we found that vent heating correlates with the buildup of magmatic pressure,” said Barreyre. “That’s a clear signal that can help us anticipate eruptions before they occur.”

Indeed, the team’s analysis indicated conditions consistent with an imminent eruption in early 2025—a forecast that proved accurate when a mid-ocean ridge eruption was confirmed in April by a team using the human-occupied submersible Alvin that included many of the co-authors. This marks one of the first times scientists have successfully predicted a deep-sea volcanic event based on hydrothermal data.

The findings hold promise for advancing global ocean monitoring networks along mid-ocean ridges and for improving understanding of how Earth’s interior interacts with the ocean. With long-term autonomous instruments now capable of continuously tracking seafloor conditions, scientists are closer than ever to “listening” to the planet’s tectonic heartbeat in near-real time.

“This is an extraordinary step forward in submarine geophysics,” said Fornari. “Hydrothermal vents are not just biological oases—they are windows into the dynamic processes that shape our planet.”

Related News

Image: Jared Figurski © 2022 MBARI

Marine Heatwaves Impact Food Webs

New research shows that marine heatwaves can reshape ocean food webs, which in turn can slow the transport of carbon to the…

Credit: Gabrielle Ellis

Seabed Mining Could Significantly Impact Benthic Boundary Ecosystem

A study by oceanographers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has provided the first in-depth look at an enormous but poorly…

Germany Launches €6b Industrial Decarbonization Program

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche on Monday unveiled a 6 billion euro ($7 billion) funding initiative aimed at industrial decarbonisation…

The Flag of the United States of America over the site of the USS Arizona Memorial. The findings underscore the USS Arizona’s dual role as a solemn memorial and a “living laboratory.” (Photo by Brett Seymour, NPS Submerged Resources Center)

Oil Leaking from USS Arizona Could Provide Guidance for Thousands of WWII Shipwrecks

A new study published in Marine Pollution Bulletin shows that oil is still seeping from the wreck of the USS Arizona, more…

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea Compressors Upgrade

Equinor and partners in Åsgard and Mikkel licenses have started the second phase of Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea…

© Postmodern Studio - stock.adobe.com

Saipem to Merge with Subsea7

Shareholders in Italy's Saipem approved on Thursday a planned merger with Norwegian rival Subsea7, paving the way to the creation of a leading global

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers for work Ashore (surveyors)

● Malta, Malta

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news