 
New Wave Media

October 13, 2025

PML Study Finds Tire Microplastics Impact Estuarine Animals

Image: Tyre particles adhered to a range of body parts of C. volutator, as visualized using a stereo microscopy (Olympus SZX16): (i) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (lateral view); (ii) C. volutator abdomen, gnathopods, and periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (ventral view); (iii) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the surface-deposit treatment (lateral view); (iv) C. volutator 2nd antenna adhering tire particles

Image: Tyre particles adhered to a range of body parts of C. volutator, as visualized using a stereo microscopy (Olympus SZX16): (i) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (lateral view); (ii) C. volutator abdomen, gnathopods, and periopods adhering tire particles in the suspension treatment (ventral view); (iii) C. volutator periopods adhering tire particles in the surface-deposit treatment (lateral view); (iv) C. volutator 2nd antenna adhering tire particles

New PML research has revealed that particles shed from car tires – a major but often overlooked source of microplastic pollution – are both eaten by, and stick to the bodies of small marine animals. 

Tire particles form as a result of abrasion between vehicle tires and roads. These particles are made from both natural and synthetic rubber and are a type of microplastic. But plastic isn’t the only problem with this pollutant; tires contain a cocktail of chemicals, trace metals, volatile organics and antioxidants, designed to increase tire longevity, reduce road resistance, and protect from UV damage. 

These tire particles – smaller than 5 mm – are released onto highways, verges and the air, with rainfall and runoff washing them into rivers and estuaries, where they can settle into sediments or remain suspended in the water. Studies have discovered high abundances of tire particles in intertidal estuaries – making up 73% of detected microplastics.

While tire particles were first recognized as pollutants in the 1970s, they have received surprisingly little attention until recently. This new study, led by Charlotte Woodhouse, PhD researcher at Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) and the University of Exeter, is among the first to look at how these pollutants physically interact with living organisms in estuarine environments. 

Researchers exposed Corophium volutator, a small shrimp-like crustacean that plays a critical role in estuarine food webs, to environmentally relevant concentrations of tire particles. They found that: 

  • Adherence: Tire particles readily stuck to the animals’ appendages, especially their antennae and feeding limbs, making them difficult to remove once attached. 
  • Ingestion: The animals ingested tire particles through both of their feeding modes—suspension feeding (drawing in particles from the water) and surface deposit feeding (collecting food particles from sediment). On average, suspension feeders consumed nearly 20 times more tire particles than surface deposit feeders. 
  • Egestion: Tire particles were later found in the animal’s faeces, showing that they can pass through the digestive system and be redistributed in estuarine sediments. 

Researchers also found that the majority of ingested particles were very small (under 64 μm), around the width of a human hair, raising concerns that they could travel beyond the gut into other tissues, or cause blockages that impair feeding.

Related News

© Teledyne Marine

Underwater Autonomous Glider Departs to Circumnavigate the Globe

In a world-first for marine science and technology, Teledyne Marine in collaboration with Rutgers University-New Brunswick…

Image courtesy PERC

Propane’s Economic Edge for Ports During Trade Uncertainty

Click HERE to sign up for the October 16, 2025 webinar Power & Performance at the Port: See How Propane Moves Maritime Operations…

Schmidt Sciences Awards $45M to Carbon Cycle Research

Four teams of scientists will receive up to $45 million over five years for research that advances human understanding of…

© DEEP

DEEP Expands U.S. Operations with $100m Investment, Builds Subsea Human Habitat in Florida

DEEP, an ocean engineering and technology company, announced a major expansion of its operations in the United States, including…

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

© Ocean Exchange

Ocean Exchange Names Finalists for Three Awards

With its 2025 event set for October 26-28, Ocean Exchange has named the finalists for their three $100,000 awards, which…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news