DEEP Partners with Unique Group to Deliver Subsea Human Habitat

Unique Group, a global leader in subsea technologies and engineering, is the specialized technology provider for DEEP’s pioneering subsea human habitat program. Unique Group is responsible for the design, engineering, and project management of several critical systems vital to the deployment of the pilot habitat, Vanguard.

DEEP’s mission is to Make Humans Aquatic and their long-term roadmap includes building Sentinel, a larger subsea habitat system that enables researchers and scientists to live and operate underwater at depths of up to 200 meters for up to 7 days or more at a time. The first pilot habitat, Vanguard, is being built right now in Sebastian, Florida, and will be followed by the Sentinel habitat in the years following, marking a significant advancement in ocean exploration.

Unique Group’s scope includes foundation design and geotechnical survey management, metocean data collection, and cyclonic survivability studies. Using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), they optimized the foundation’s stability against extreme ocean forces. The foundation base plate, currently under fabrication in the USA, weighs over 300 tons and incorporates multiple anchoring systems.

The company also engineered the mooring spread for the habitat support buoy and managed the internal fit-out of the Vanguard chamber, delivering all furniture, fixtures, and fittings tailored to operational and ergonomic needs. Additionally, Unique Group supplies the full fluids management and life-support gas systems.

Leveraging decades of subsea expertise, Unique Group has provided offshore installation support and advisory services throughout the project. Their custom-engineered solutions reflect a focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability to ensure mission success.

Designed for a four-person crew on missions of seven days or more, Vanguard will support scientific research, marine conservation, and technology testing. It will also be the first subsea habitat classified under DNV’s ruleset.

Inside DEEP's subsea human habitat. © Unique Group



