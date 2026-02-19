Thursday, February 19, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2026

Sea Shepherd Returns to Antarctic to Raise Awareness about Krill

A whale spotted in the wake of the krill super trawler. Photo by Alice Bacou, Sea Shepherd Global

A whale spotted in the wake of the krill super trawler. Photo by Alice Bacou, Sea Shepherd Global

Sea Shepherd Global has launched its 2026 Operation Antarctica Defense campaign following the departure of the M/Y Allankay from Ushuaia in Argentina.

Last season, the industrial krill fishery reached its seasonal catch limit early for the first time, triggering an unprecedented early closure. This extraordinary development highlights the escalating pressure on krill populations and the Antarctic ecosystem already destabilized by climate change, says Sea Shepherd.

Industrial krill super trawlers operate primarily in an area between the South Orkney Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula region, an area scientists describe as one of the most important whale feeding grounds in the world, and a proposed marine protected area (MPA).

Krill — small, shrimp-like crustaceans — are the foundation of the Antarctic food web. Whales, penguins, seals, and seabirds rely on krill as their primary food source. Without sufficient krill, these species cannot feed, reproduce, or properly recover from past population declines.

Sea Shepherd has already reported krill super trawlers hauling nets in the midst of feeding whales, with whale blows and flukes visible alongside active fishing operations.

The crew also observed vessels conducting refuelling and transshipment operations at sea, practices that allow fleets to maximize time on the fishing grounds rather than returning to port. This risks a fuel spill or pollution incident in remote waters.

Operation Antarctica Defense 2026 will focus on three objectives:

• Raising global awareness of the krill crisis by documenting krill super trawlers in Antarctic waters and enabling independent news reporting aboard the Allankay;

• Facilitating independent scientific research by hosting leading scientists to collect on-the-water data addressing critical knowledge gaps;

• Increasing economic pressure on the krill industry by encouraging retailers to discontinue the sale of krill oil supplements and other consumer products linked to Antarctic extraction.

Independent scientists onboard will conduct line-transect surveys, drone-based measurements of distances between whales and super trawlers, acoustic monitoring, and photo identification research. The goal is to generate multi-year, peer-reviewed data on whale presence and behavior in areas where the industrial krill fleet operates.

These research outputs are expected to inform future decision-making at the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), the international body responsible for managing fisheries in the Southern Ocean.

CCAMLR has not yet established long-proposed Marine Protected Areas in the Antarctic Peninsula region, and a previous requirement to distribute krill catches more broadly across the region was not renewed in 2024, allowing fishing effort to become more geographically concentrated.

“Most people assume Antarctica is untouched. In reality, industrial extraction is increasing in key wildlife feeding grounds. This campaign is critical to document what is happening, support independent science, and ensure policymakers and the public understand what is at stake,” said Peter Hammarstedt, Campaign Director for Sea Shepherd Global.

Related News

Source: WMO

Climate Change: A Decade After the Paris Agreement

Ten years after the Paris Agreement took effect in 2015, newly released climate datasets show the world warming at an accelerating pace…

© isuaneye / Adobe Stock

US pushes Fisheries Tech at APEC Amid China Rivalry

The Trump administration is promoting artificial intelligence exports and maritime surveillance technology at Asia-Pacific…

USV at sea. Image courtesy OC

NYK Invests in USV Startup Oceanic Constellations

NYK recently made an equity investment in Oceanic Constellations Inc. (OC) through a third-party allotment of new shares…

Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling Major with 73 Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has agreed to acquire Valaris in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.8 billion…

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport Looks to Build Partnerships, Hosts Rhode Island Commerce Officials

As the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport looks to expand on its “Mastery of the Seas at All Depths” strategic vision…

Source: Cornell University

Underwater 3D Printing of Concrete Ready for DARPA Assessment

Since it was invented in the 1980s, 3D printing has moved from the laboratory to the factory, the home and even outer space.Now…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news