June 3, 2025

Inyanga Hires Delivery Contractors for Welsh Tidal Energy Array

HydroWing tidal energy platform (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced the winners of contracts to build its 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales.

Inyanga has selected the contracts to deliver its tidal energy pilot project, which is planned for deployment in the first quarter of 2026.

Hutchinson Engineering has already been announced as the company which will fabricate the foundation and rear nacelle.

Aside from Hutchinson Engineering, Inyanga has hired PPI Engineering for the design and manufacture of the generator and generator housing, optimized to ensure efficient power generation.

RMSpumptools has been put in charge of the development of a bespoke 11KV Wet-Mate Connector System, while Involution Technologies will design and manufacture the main shaft unit incorporating 3:1 gearbox.

Also, Iconsys secured a contract covering systems integration for power management, while Eire Composites will manufacture of carbon fibre blades.

For the manufacturing of export cables, Inyanga has selected Italian cable maker and services provider Prysmian.

The project will take place at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, which is the only tidal energy demonstration zone of its kind in the world. It offers a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices, helping reduce costs as they scale up operations. The Anglesey site has the potential to generate 240 MW of clean electricity.

“Each of our contracts were awarded following a rigorous tender process. The winning contractors are all best in class and have proven themselves as capable of delivering advanced technology at the cutting edge.

“The majority are based in the UK. Our patented HydroWing technology is set to demonstrate the viability of tidal energy and establish Wales and the UK as a global leader in renewable energy,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

