 
New Wave Media

May 15, 2025

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

(Credit: STATS Group)

(Credit: STATS Group)

STATS Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, has developed mechanical pipe connectors, aimed at addressing increased demand in the Norwegian oil and gas sector.

Titanium is better suited to high-stress corrosive environments found in the Norwegian North Sea where it can resist high chloride and corrosive gases better than conventional steels and the Norwegian offshore sector is expected to increase usage of titanium connectors as it expands into deeper fields in more challenging environments, according to STATS Group.

Its usage is primarily concentrated in subsea risers and flowlines, cooling systems and heat exchangers, process equipment and in pipeline segments where conventional materials would fail prematurely.

With the ongoing field life extensions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, there is expected to be a significant increase in demand for titanium pipework. The demand primarily applies to seawater, ballast water, and firewater systems, where titanium’s corrosion resistance and long service life offer substantial benefits in harsh offshore environments.

According to the company, its mechanical pipe connectors are suitable for topside, terminal, FPSO or subsea installation, and compatible with all process streams.

“Titanium pipelines offer superior corrosion resistance, but when it comes to repairs or modifications, welding is expensive, time-consuming, and risky. Until now there hasn’t been a suitable cold-work solution but STATS Mechanical Connectors have remedied that problem and deliver fast, permanent, and leak-free connections without the need for welding.

“Unlike existing alternatives that are limited in size range or lack proper testing capabilities, our connectors provide a reliable, permanent connection with an integrated test port - enabling a leak test to be performed once the connector is fully installed - and negating the need for additional joint testers,” said Joanna Mountford, Business Development Manager at STATS Group.

Related News

(Credit: SKF)

SKF to Deliver PTO System for Australian Wave Energy Developer

SKF has entered into partnership with wave energy technology developer Carnegie Clean Energy to deliver power take-off (PTO)…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Extends Offshore Survey Scope at UK Wind Farms

Fugro has secured contract to perform comprehensive geotechnical surveys for the eastern array of the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Project

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has started detailed seabed geophysical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank…

(Credit: Viridien)

ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

French seismic company Viridien has sold its Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics management solution to Oil and Natural Gas…

(Credit: Supplied by Heriot-Watt University)

UK Researchers Tackle Landslide Risks for Offshore Wind Turbines with New Tool

Researchers at Heriot-Watt University have developed an advanced simulation tool that accurately predicts underwater landslides…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans to Deliver Subsea Cables for Second Malta-Sicily Interconnector

Nexans has secured a contract by Interconnect Malta (ICM) to deliver high-voltage subsea cable for Malta’s second interconnector.The…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news