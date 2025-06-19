SeaBird Exploration Rebrands to SED Energy Holdings

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has changed its name to SED Energy Holdings (Energy Holdings), following the merger with Energy Drilling.

Effective from June 20, 2025, the name will be changed along with the ticker code to ENH.

The new company name has been registered with the Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property in Cyprus.

Final approval of the listing prospectus for the ordinary shares issued in relation to the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2025, after which the new ordinary shares will be listed and tradeable under the same ISIN as existing shares.

"The name Energy Holdings marks our transition to a diversified energy investment company.

"It reflects the breadth of our portfolio and our focus on long-term value creation through strong cash flow generation, shareholder distributions and disciplined, value-accretive growth.

“As part of this evolution, we are pleased that Finn Atle Hamre will continue as CEO of the SeaBird business unit. Finn Atle has played a key role in SeaBird’s transformation in recent years, and his continued leadership will ensure continuity as SeaBird operates under the new group structure,” said Kurt M. Waldeland, CEO Of Energy Holdings.