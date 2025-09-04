Thursday, September 4, 2025
 
Viridien, TGS Start 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Northern Brazil

(Credit: Viridien)

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partner TGS, has started the Megabar Extension Phase I survey in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Northern Brazil.

The 5,300 sq km multi-client 3D seismic survey will be acquired by TGS and imaged by Viridien and builds on Viridien’s existing Megabar survey coverage.

The Barreirinhas Basin features proven petroleum systems and giant discoveries in adjacent Guyana and Suriname basins that demonstrate analogous deepwater plays.

Recent licensing activity by IOCs along the equatorial margin, coupled with the success of Brazil’s 5th Cycle Permanent Concession Offer, supports growing momentum for the region.

Megabar Extension Phase I will be acquired in a promising area with proven geological potential but no existing 3D data. TGS will deploy the purpose-built streamer vessel Ramform Tethys, equipped with its proprietary GeoStreamer technology, for high-quality 3D data acquisition. Acquisition is scheduled to commence in early September and conclude by late November.

Imaging of the Megabar Extension survey will be conducted by Viridien’s Subsurface Imaging experts, leveraging their high-end proprietary time-lag full-waveform inversion (TL-FWI) and reverse time migration (RTM) imaging technologies to provide enhanced geological understanding.

This will help to reveal new play potential, improve prospect evaluation and de-risk exploration. Initial imaging products are expected by the third quarter of 2026, and final data expected to be available in the first quarter of 2027.

“We are pleased to commence this new Megabar Extension survey as part of our long-term commitment to unlocking high-potential frontier areas for new exploration opportunities in Brazil.

2Megabar Extension will give our clients an unmatched early-mover advantage in a strategic area of the underexplored Barreirinhas Basin in one of South America’s most promising exploration plays.

“With exclusive access to the first ultramodern 3D seismic data set in this area, explorers will be able to identify opportunities faster, make more confident decisions, and position themselves ahead of the competition for upcoming bid rounds,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien.

